Burnley summer transfer target opens up on failed move to Turf Moor

Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbuggen has opened up on how he almost joined Burnley last summer.

The shot-stopper was linked with a move to the Clarets following Vincent Kompany’s arrival as manager during the off-season.

The pair worked together during Kompany’s time in Belgium as Anderlecht manager but the 20-year-old ultimately stayed with his current club, with no move to Turf Moor materialising.

Despite not featuring for Anderlecht under new manager Robin Veldman, he has admitted that he has no regrets over the decision to remain with Belgian giants.

Speaking to Belgian news outlet Het Nieuwsblad, he revealed that he is enjoying his time with Anderlecht and is happy to still be with such a good club.

“Look, of course I would prefer to play more matches with the A-team,” said Verbuggen, via Sport Witness.

“But there are still genius goalkeepers here and Hendrik Van Crombrugge has already proven so much. That’s why I also like playing with the RSCA Futures in 1B.

“Those are pretty good matches with good football. Fun. Am I not complaining that my transfer to Burnley last summer finally fell through?

“No, I’m not moaning about that. Burnley was an opportunity, but Anderlecht is also a nice club with a good coach.”

Quiz: What club did Burnley FC sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Samuel Bastien? Antwerp Cercle Brugge Charleroi Standard Liege

Burnley still had a busy summer window despite Verbuggen’s failure to make the switch to the Championship.

Kompany’s side currently lead the second division table ahead of this weekend’s clash with rivals Blackburn Rovers, who sit just two points behind them in the standings.

The derby match on Sunday will be their final fixture before the World Cup break.

The Verdict

Verbuggen would have been a promising signing, but it is unlikely he would have earned any more playing time by making the move.

Arijanet Muric has proven a shrewd addition from last summer and he has cemented himself as first choice.

Perhaps a future move could yet still be on the cards if the young shot-stopper can earn some playing time to continue his development.

However, it is unlikely that he will be arriving as a first choice option anytime soon.