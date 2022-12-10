Burnley summer transfer revelation emerges on 24-year-old

Burnley launched a loan-to-buy offer for right-back Joao Lucas but that was rejected by Cuiaba, according to an update from A Tribuna (via Sport Witness).

Although the Clarets already had Connor Roberts and Matt Lowton at the start of the summer, they were in the market for another right-back with the latter thought to be a player Vincent Kompany was happy to offload.

He has stayed at Turf Moor despite this – but his playing time looks set to be limited with Vitinho arriving during the previous transfer window to compete for a starting spot with Roberts.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Burnley FC players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Ben Mee Yes No

Although Vitinho can operate on both sides, Ian Maatsen looks set to start on the left for the foreseeable future if he can remain fit with Charlie Taylor also able to operate on the left-hand side.

That probably would have ruled out a move for Lucas in January, with the Clarets unlikely to have revived their interest in him when considering the options they currently have at their disposal.

And yesterday, it was announced that the 24-year-old had secured a move to Santos, allowing him to remain in Brazil with the 24-year-old putting paper on a three-year contract with Neymar’s former club.

Kompany’s side, meanwhile, have their sights set on a forward with Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres believed to be on their radar.

The Verdict:

A right-back isn’t required in January because it would be difficult to see Roberts, Vitinho and Lowton being sold, with the latter unlikely to go because of the fact he hasn’t had the chance to impress in recent times.

A striker would be handy though, especially if Halil Dervisoglu departs with the Brentford man failing to make a major impact during his limited time on the pitch at Turf Moor.

With Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes now 33, the Clarets should definitely be looking to make a marquee signing in this department and Gyokeres is someone who can be an asset in the top two tiers of English football.

They generated a decent amount of money in the summer from player sales so they should have the money needed to make a tempting offer – but they also need to look at potential alternatives.

Coventry will be extremely reluctant to let the 24-year-old leave considering how much of an asset he has been for them over the past 18 months – the main reason why the Clarets need to look at other targets too.