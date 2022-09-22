Burnley summer arrival makes honest claim involving Vincent Kompany

Burnley midfielder Josh Cullen has admitted that he took Vincent Kompany’s decision to sign him this summer as a compliment.

Appointed as the Clarets’ manager in June, Kompany stamped his own authority on the club’s squad by signing a plethora of players in the summer transfer window.

One of the individuals who made the switch to Turf Moor was Cullen who joined the club for an undisclosed fee from Anderlecht.

During his time at Anderlecht, the Republic of Ireland international worked alongside Kompany who will be keen to turn Burnley into contenders for promotion over the course of the coming months.

In the 10 league games that they have participated in this season, the Clarets have managed to accumulate a respectable total of 17 points.

Currently fourth in the Championship standings, Burnley are set to make their return to action on October 1st when they face Cardiff City.

Ahead of this upcoming fixture, Cullen has opened up on his move to the club.

Speaking in a press conference (as cited by the Lancashire Telegraph) ahead of Ireland’s Nations League clash with Scotland this weekend about Kompany, Cullen said: “I hope that he enjoyed working with me for the two years in Belgium as much as I enjoyed working under him.

“His style of play and his ideas about the game suit me.

“I haven’t had the conversation with him as to exactly why he brought me in, but I take that as a little bit of a compliment that he made the decision to bring me to Burnley.

“I’m enjoying it and looking forward to the season.”

The Verdict

With Cullen clearly enjoying playing under Kompany again, it will be interesting whether he will be able to play a major role in Burnley’s quest for success.

During the 11 games that he has featured in this season, the midfielder has managed to show some signs of promise for the Clarets.

As well as making 1.4 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game in the Championship, Cullen has also registered a pass success rate of 88.3% at this level.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.84 in the second-tier, the former Anderlecht man will unquestionably be confident in his ability to deliver the goods for Burnley in their upcoming showdown with Cardiff.