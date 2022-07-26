Burnley suffer setback in search for Maxwel Cornet replacement as Nottingham Forest and Everton circle

Burnley have seen a £1.5 million bid for FC Antwerp winger Manuel Benson rejected in a setback in their search for a replacement for in-demand attacker Maxwel Cornet, according to the Mail Online.

Everton, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest are all understood to have submitted offers for Cornet, who has a £17.5 million release clause, this summer with the Clarets said to believe that he is likely to depart in the current window.

The Mail Online has reported that Benson is seen as a potential replacement for the wide player but it appears the Championship club will have to increase their bid to sign the 25-year-old, who they are said to be eager to sign this summer.

The report claims that Burnley’s £1.5 million offer has been rejected and that Antwerp value the winger at around £3 million.

Benson scored six times and provided eight assists for the Belgian top division club last season and still has one year left on his contract – though there is the option of a one-year extension.

The Verdict

Burnley’s rejected bid is not only a setback for them, it’s a blow for all the clubs circling Cornet as well.

Once a replacement is signed, the Clarets are likely to be more open to negotiating for the Ivory Coast international.

It is understood that Everton and Fulham have made loan offers and a bid that would see them pay £5 million upfront and a further £20 million next summer but it seems so far they’ve been unable to convince the Turf Moor outfit.

Benson joining could help grease the wheels of a deal for Cornet but it seems Burnley have have to double their offer to get it done.