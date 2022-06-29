Burnley submit transfer offer for 22-year-old international forward

Championship newcomers Burnley have made a bid for Standard Liege forward Jackson Muleka, according to Belgian publication DH.

New Clarets boss Vincent Kompany has hinted that he will return to the Jupiler Pro League for some potential new recruits, but he won’t be heading back to his former club Anderlecht to commit to a raid for any of their players.

And the former Manchester City player has reportedly set his sights on DR Congo international Muleka, who was in fine form during the 2021-22 season – but in the Turkish Super Lig with Kasimpasa, not Liege.

The 22-year-old, who has amassed 13 caps for his country, started the previous campaign on the periphary of Liege’s first-team, appearing 19 times in Belgium’s top league, with the majority of his outings coming from the bench.

Seeking first-team football elsewhere, Muleka headed to Turkey to play for Kasimpasa for the second half of hte campaign and showed his prolific side, netting 12 times in 14 appearances.

Now, Kompany is keen to add him to his squad at Turf Moor, with DH claiming that an offer of €3 million has been made for his services.

The Verdict

With Wout Weghorst seemingly heading out of the exit door at Turf Moor, Burnley could definitely do with one or two strikers arriving this summer.

Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez are both the wrong side of 30 years old, whilst Matej Vydra – if he signs a new contract – will be out injured for a while with a knee issue.

Muleka would bring a new youthful look to the Clarets attack if he is to sign, and since his move from Congolese side TP Mazembe in 2020 to Liege, he’s shown an eye for goal – whether that’s in Belgium or Turkey.

€3 million may not end up being enough for Muleka, but Burnley clearly have the money to spend this summer – as evidenced by their acquisitions of Scott Twine and Luke McNally.