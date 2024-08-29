Key Takeaways Burnley making improved bid for Whittaker after initial rejection by Plymouth.

Signing Whittaker would signal Burnley's intent to be competitive in the second tier.

Burnley aims to bolster their squad and replace key players with Whittaker's quality on the wings.

Burnley have made an improved offer for Plymouth Argyle's Morgan Whittaker after their first bid was rejected.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who state that the Clarets' initial offer to the Devon outfit for their prized asset was swiftly knocked back just hours after knowledge of a "formal" offer was made public by transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano.

Burnley have lost numerous key players, including their own star winger in the form of Wilson Odobert who joined Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the month.

Despite uncertainty clouding over Turf Moor when it comes to who will be available for Saturday's East Lancashire Derby against Blackburn Rovers, Whittaker has emerged as one of Scott Parker's leading targets as the former Fulham and Bournemouth boss looks to strengthen his aims of a third promotion from the Championship to the Premier League in his managerial career.

Burnley to submit improved bid for Plymouth Argyle's Morgan Whittaker

As previously highlighted, just hours after the Clarets' interest in the Green Army's star performer emerged through Romano, it was revealed by the Plymouth Herald that a bid had been rejected, as well as the finer details of Burnley's initial offer.

It has been said that the first offer from the newly-relegated side was on an initial loan basis, which included an option to buy next summer, should Parker's men be successful in regaining a place in the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Wayne Rooney's new chargers have constantly expressed that Whittaker, who became the club's record transfer after signing permanently from Swansea City last summer, is not for sale, although the Pilgrims' resolve when it comes to keeping hold of the previous Rangers, Wolves, Brentford and Lazio target will be tested once again by their divisional rivals.

That's because TEAMtalk have confirmed that Burnley are upping the ante in their pursuit of the 23-year-old in the short time that remains in the summer window.

The publication state that they have submitted an "undisclosed cash offer to try and tempt Argyle into business" at this moment in time.

It was reported by Football Scotland at the beginning of August that Argyle are holding out for a fee close to the £10m mark at a time where the aforementioned Rangers saw a second bid rejected for their long-standing target.

Morgan Whittaker would signal a statement of intent for Burnley

Despite the mass exodus of key players, including names who shone in the Clarets' title-winning season of 2022/23, if Whittaker was to make the long move North, it would signal a statement of intent that Burnley are still a force to be reckoned with in the second tier, given the prior lengthy interest from Premier League and European sides.

It would seem as if the aforementioned low-ball offer was to initially test Plymouth's resolve, as many would argue there is no way of prizing a player of his calibre, who netted 19 goals and was named in the Championship Team of the Season last term in such circumstances.

Morgan Whittaker's 2023/24 campaign at Plymouth Argyle (All competitions) Appearances 50 Goals 20 Assists 9

Furthermore, the former Derby County academy graduate has remained a key asset at Home Park under Rooney, and once again showcased his top-end Championship quality with a sublime effort against Queens Park Rangers last weekend, getting himself off the mark for the season.

Burnley need to replace the aforementioned Odobert with quality, as well as further depth on the wings after losing Anass Zaroury, as well as the fact that all of Luca Koleosho, Manuel Benson and Vitinho could depart between now and 11PM on Friday.

Whittaker is arguably the best wide player still in the second tier after Jack Clarke swapped Sunderland for Ipswich, and there's no doubt that he has the ability to play a starring role in a promotion-chasing outfit.