Burnley and Brentford remain apart on the valuation of Dara O'Shea, despite reports claiming the central defender was close to a return to the Premier League.

According to Sky Sports' live blog (10:26am), the two teams aren't near to an agreement on the fee that the Bees would pay the Clarets in order to capture their centre-back target.

O'Shea was able to show his worth to Scott Parker's side on Monday night. Burnley travelled to Kenilworth Road to take on fellow relegated side Luton Town. The two teams are considered to be among the favourites for promotion, and the visitors put on a stellar performance.

They won 4-1 with O'Shea providing a goal and a Man of the Match performance.

Dara O'Shea's stats v Luton (12/08/24) Mins played 90 Goals 1 Touches 48 Accurate passes 24/34 (71%) Key passes 1 Duels won 4/6 (66.6%) Match rating 7.9/10 Stats taken from Sofascore

Even with the ludicrous depth that Parker has at his position, the Irishman will be key to any success the Clarets have this season, and they are driving a hard bargain.

Burnley and Brentford still apart on Dara O'Shea valuation

What the defender is worth is the sticking point between the two sides, as things stand, according to Sky Sports. This is contrary to what The Telegraph stated yesterday.

They claimed that Brentford were close to agreeing a deal for the 25-year-old, which would see Burnley make £7 million in profit on what they paid for him last summer (£7 million, as per the BBC).

Football Insider reported that O'Shea had turned down the opportunity to go to Ipswich Town as he wanted to hold out for a move to the Gtech Community Stadium. This followed news that Thomas Frank's side were readying a second bid for the player, as per HITC.

Sky Sports claim that Burnley are asking for a "huge fee" even though they are now in a lower division than the party that sits across from them at the negotiating table.

O'Shea has been a long-standing target of Brentford's, but he is not the only player that they have looked to add. The centre of defence is thought to be a key position for them in this transfer window, and Liverpool's Rav Van den Berg has also been looked at, as per Sky.

One of the Irishman's Burnley teammates, Sander Berge, has also been linked with a return to the top flight, with Manchester United supposedly interested in him. He missed the trip to Luton, but Parker said this was because of a muscle injury and not to do with doubts over his future at Turf Moor.

Burnley are right to lift the price for Dara O'Shea

Even with the astonishing number of players that weren't even included in the squad for their game on Monday night, the Clarets can look at that game and say to Brentford 'Yeah, you're going to have to pay a premium if you want this lad because he's going to be really important for us.'

Times have changed. A lot of teams that go down now have a good amount of financial power. The likes of Burnley are no longer at the will of those above them. They also aren't in a position where they have to sell players to meet financial regulations.

There's no reason for them to want to sell, so Brentford are going to need to pay what the Clarets want if they want to get O'Shea.