Ajax are in advanced talks with Burnley’s Wout Weghorst over a potential summer move.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the forward is in talks with the Dutch giants about a proposed move during the transfer window.

Weghorst still has a contract with Burnley until 2025, but has not featured for the club in either of the last two seasons.

He has instead been out on loan at the likes of Bestikas, Manchester United and Hoffenheim.

The striker is currently in Germany competing for the Netherlands at Euro 2024, where he scored a match-winning goal for Ronald Koeman’s side in their opening group game against Poland.

Wout Weghorst's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.27 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.29 Shots 1.73 Assists 0.14 Expected assists (xAG) 0.16 npxG + xAG 0.45 Shot-creating actions 3.23

Wout Weghorst’s Burnley future

It has been reported that Weghorst is in talks with Ajax over a summer move back to his native country.

There is optimism that a deal can be agreed over personal terms, but discussions also need to be held with the Clarets over a transfer fee.

It remains to be seen what kind of figure the Lancashire outfit will be looking for, but they should be amenable to a deal due to his lack of game time at Turf Moor.

It is also understood that Weghorst is keen on finding a deal that involves him departing Burnley this summer, with FC Twente also interested in his services.

The Championship side is currently managerless following Vincent Kompany’s move to Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The Belgian’s replacement could have a say in determining Weghorst’s future, but no candidate has yet stepped forward as the obvious front-runner.

The 31-year-old’s future may also not be decided until his participation at the European Championship is concluded, which won’t be until at least 25 June, but could run into July.

Koeman’s side won their opening game 2-1 courtesy of an 83rd minute strike from Weghorst, who came off the bench to seal an important three points.

That victory gives the team a good chance at progressing to the knockout rounds ahead of their games against France and Austria.

Burnley’s summer plans

It has been reported that the Clarets expect a number of exits this summer following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Kompany oversaw a 19th place finish in the Premier League, which led to him earning a chance at the Bayern Munich job.

Weghorst could be one of those few departures, with the striker not figuring in Kompany’s plans at all during his time as manager.

Another potential exit includes goalkeeper James Trafford, who has been linked with a move to Premier League side Newcastle United in recent weeks.

Weghorst move to Ajax works for all parties

If Burnley want to generate funds through sales then Weghorst should be the first on the chopping block.

The striker is now 31, and has barely played for the club since joining in January 2022.

While his loan moves have shown that he could be a useful player in the team, it is easier to just cash in and move on, especially with his contract set to expire next year anyway.

Weghorst could be worth up to £7 to 10 million, which is money that Burnley can reinvest back into the first team squad ahead of the new manager’s arrival.