Brighton and Hove Albion winger Jeremy Sarmiento is set for a medical with Burnley after the clubs agreed terms on a season-long loan deal.

According to Adam Leventhal of The Athletic, the Seagulls' attacker, who can operate as a winger or more centrally as an attacking midfielder, is undergoing a medical with Burnley today ahead of the transfer deadline.

He has been on loan in the EFL before after spending the first half of the season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, but then made the temporary switch to Ipswich Town for the second half of the campaign.

Burnley and Sheffield United were said to be competing for the signature of Brighton's speedy attacker, according to Alan Nixon. They are aiing for promotion at the first time of asking, which Sarmiento secured last season as he played a part in the Tractor Boys' promotion to the Premier League.

Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, his game time at the Amex Stadium could be limited this season, having only come off the bench for a short cameo against Everton on opening weekend, whilst he played almost 80 minutes of the 4-0 League Cup win over Crawley Town, notching the second goal on the night in the clash.

The news of interest from Burnley was first called by Sacha Tavolieri via his X account on Monday afternoon, who revealed that Sarmiento was one of three targets for the Clarets ahead of deadline day, alongside Jaidon Anthony and Hannibal Mejbri.

It seems as though Burnley have now officially won the race for Sarmiento, who is set to sign alongside Josh Laurent. The pair are undergoing medicals at Turf Moor, as per Adam Leventhal.

Jeremy Sarmiento's stats last season (according to Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists West Bromwich Albion 21 2 0 Ipswich Town 22 4 2

Not only have Sheffield United been keen, but the 22-year-old had attracted loan interest from several Championship clubs this summer as well, according to the latest reports from Leventhal.

There were some reports suggesting that he could be available for a fee in the region of around £6 million - £7 million, but there is no option-to-buy mentioned in the latest from The Athletic.

Jeremy Sarmiento's role in Scott Parker's side

A 4-2-3-1 system could be ideal for Sarmiento, who could play in the middle of the three, with two either side of him. However, he is most likely to play off one of the flanks following numerous departures in attack already this summer.

There are still other top-quality players in Lancashire despite exits, but the likes of Wilson Odobert, Anass Zaroury, Scott Twine and Darko Churlinov have made competition less fierce. Not only that, but Luca Koeosho continues to be linked with a switch to Wolves, and Mike Tresor could make a switch to OGC Nice.

Sarmiento will need to establish more consistency than he showed with West Brom and Ipswich, but he is undoubtedly an extreme talent who can turn games on a head and produce moments of real brilliance to be a match-winner and a huge differential player in the final third.

Even though Sarmiento is not nailed down to one attacking role, that versatility could see him cut in from the right with Jaidon Anthony on the left. He will bring more balance to the Burnley side in that sense.