Burnley, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers all remain interested in Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes, according to the Daily Mail.

Dykes was the subject of significant transfer interest in January, with Millwall having a £3 million bid rejected, while the Clarets, the Potters and Rovers were also keeping tabs.

The trio are still thought to be keen on the 27-year-old, and he has also been linked with Scottish Premiership side Rangers in a move which would see him reunite with former R's boss Michael Beale.

What is Dykes' contract situation at QPR?

Dykes, who joined the Hoops from Livingston in August 2020, is entering the last year of his contract at Loftus Road and, as we exclusively revealed, he is likely to be sold this summer after failing to agree terms on a new deal.

He was the club's top scorer this season with eight goals, and he also registered three assists in 40 appearances in all competitions for the R's this season as Gareth Ainsworth's side narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship.

What is the latest on Lyndon Dykes' QPR future?

Dykes seems almost certain to depart Loftus Road over the coming months, with Ainsworth admitting previously that it is likely to be a "tough summer" at the club and revealing that players will need to be sold.

"You're always thinking, you're always looking, the transfer market, the agents are super active this time of year," Ainsworth told talkSPORT.

"I'm getting 10, 12, 15 phone calls a day, and they've all got three players each.

"We've got a recruitment group nailing them all on, I think there'll be some outgoings at QPR, without a shadow of a doubt.

"I think over the past few seasons, they've kept all the players to try and have a bit of success, and it's not gone the way that they thought, so I think there's going to have to be a few outs."

But it does not seem likely that Dykes will be moving to Rangers, with Beale ruling out the possibility of returning for any R's players this summer when asked about rumoured interest in midfielder Chris Willock.

"There’s no interest in Chris Willock or any QPR players," Beale told The Scottish Sun in April.

"We won’t be going to them. I’ve been busy with others this week."

Will Lyndon Dykes leave QPR this summer?

It feels inevitable that Dykes will be moving on this summer.

With Ainsworth speaking of the need to sell, it will be the club's last chance to cash in on Dykes with just one year remaining on his contract, and he is a player who would bring in considerable income.

Dykes' departure will leave the R's incredibly light in the attacking areas and if the likes of Willock and Ilias Chair were also to leave, you would have to fear that they are facing another relegation battle.

The Scotland international will have no shortage of suitors this summer and, while he is not prolific, his track record in the Championship in recent years would make him a good addition for any second tier side.