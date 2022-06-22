Burnley still in contention to hijack transfer deal as West Brom close in on Championship star

Championship outfit Burnley are still in the race for Millwall winger Jed Wallace despite the fact the 28-year-old is set to undergo a medical at league rivals West Bromwich Albion, according to Alan Nixon.

Speculation surrounding the 28-year-old’s future has been hanging over The Den like a dark cloud for much of the 2021/22 campaign, with both Besiktas and Nottingham Forest being heavily linked with a move for the winger in January.

Continuing to be a key player for the Lions, this interest was no real surprise with the winger ending up with six goals and 11 assists in the second tier at the end of last term.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Burnley players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Burnley man Alex MacDonald play for now? Forest Green Rovers Lincoln City Grimsby Town Gillingham

However, Forest were unable to seal an agreement for his services after having multiple bids rejected during the winter window and they have seemingly lost interest in the wide man since their promotion back to the Premier League.

This has enabled West Brom to assert themselves as the favourites to land his signature, with Albion set to see him undergo a medical as they look to bring in signing number three of the summer.

However, journalist Nixon believes the Clarets aren’t out of the race just yet, making this a transfer saga to keep an eye on with the 28-year-old yet to put pen to paper on terms at The Hawthorns.

The Verdict:

The Baggies need to do everything in their power to get this deal over the line because this addition would be a real coup – and Wallace is a player that could easily fit into their starting lineup.

Although the likes of Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana are both options on the right-hand side, both failed to impress for much of 2021/22 and Wallace is one man who has been consistent for his current side in recent seasons.

Steve Bruce’s side are in desperate need of more firepower up front following a woeful recent season in front of goal and the addition of Swift has already gone some way in solving that problem, bearing in mind Daryl Dike will also be available.

Karlan Grant had a reasonably decent term in front of goal and with the Millwall star on the right-hand side, it could be a very exciting 2022/23 campaign if their key attackers can remain fit.

But Vincent Kompany’s side are another attractive option as one of the favourites to climb straight back up to the Premier League – and at his age – Wallace will want to get up to the top flight sooner rather than later.