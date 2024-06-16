Burnley have entered the final phase of their hunt for a new manager, and Steve Bruce is surprisingly in the frame for the job - but he is planted at the back of the queue, as per Alan Nixon via Patreon.

The Clarets will be looking to emulate their 2022/23 Championship success and earn immediate promotion back to the Premier League following last season's disastrous top-flight stint.

Burnley due to decide on Vincent Kompany successor this week

According to Nixon, the Lancashire side are due to meet a couple of final candidates this week before making their managerial choice, and have already held discussions with Scott Parker, Frank Lampard and Liam Rosenior, who are currently not tied down to other jobs.

The Patreon post also adds that Craig Bellamy, who was the Clarets' assistant under former boss Vincent Kompany, is in the frame to step up to become number one.

Meanwhile, Nixon states that owner Alan Pace is keen on a big name appointment, while Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Thierry Henry have been linked with the vacancy.

Bruce has emerged as a shock contender for the job, having last been in work when sacked by West Brom in October 2022 when struggling in the Championship, but the veteran is well behind his fellow candidates for the Turf Moor job.

Burnley fans may not be satisfied if Steve Bruce is appointed

On the whole, Bruce has had a successful managerial career and has held Premier League jobs with the likes of Wigan Athletic, Sunderland and, more recently, Newcastle United.

But his Championship record of late doesn't make for a positive reading, which could concern the Turf Moor faithful if the Clarets do opt for Bruce, albeit an unlikely scenario at this moment in time.

The 63-year-old endured an underwhelming stint at West Bromwich Albion from February-October 2022, in which he maintained a win percentage of just 25%, according to FotMob.

The Baggies are one of several Championship clubs whose end of season aspirations are to obtain a play-off place, but under Bruce they finished in 10th place at the end of the 2021/22 season.

While several managers remain in the run-in for the Burnley vacancy, it seems certain that Turf Moor will witness a change in playing style regardless of who they appoint.

Kompany established a free-flowing, high risk, possession-based ethos with the Clarets, which ultimately earned him the Bayern Munich job despite the club's relegation from the top-flight.

Although the northwest side are currently looking at a variety of different candidates, it is unlikely that we will see an overly similar style of play from the Clarets next season.

The Clarets played some of the finest football the Championship has seen during the 2022/23 season, winning 101 points while playing an attractive brand of football.

But Kompany's philosophy certainly had its shortcomings, while his side's unfortunate tendency to lose possession in dangerous areas in the Premier League eventually cost them their place in the top-flight.

For this reason, the Belgian's departure could prove to be a blessing in disguise if the Clarets win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Turf Moor faithful could be enthused by their club's links to Rosenior, who steered Hull City clear of the relegation zone in 2022/23 before almost landing a play-off spot just one season later.

Parker, meanwhile, is a boss who won promotion to the Premier League with both Fulham and Bournemouth, which makes him an attractive option.