Burnley? Stay at Hull City? The potential paths for Mallik Wilks as transfer rumours swirl

Hull City are in a strong position to ensure that they earn promotion from League One at the first time of asking this season and one of the main reasons for that is the form of forward Mallik Wilks.

Wilks has been in sensational form for the Tigers in the English third tier with the 22-year-old showing that he is starting to mature as a player and fulfil the vast amounts of potential that he has displayed so far in his career.

The forward has managed to fire in an impressive tally of 17 goals and two assists in 35 League One appearances (Sofascore), making him the league’s joint third highest scorer.

Grant McCann has show faith in the attacker and he has been rewarded with him managing to average an impressive 2.3 shots, 0.7 key passes and 1.5 successful dribbles so far this term in League One (Sofascore). That shows he has started to combine end product in the last third with his ability to drive at defences and carry the ball forwards in the final third.

Given Wilks’ impressive form, it is no surprise to see him now starting to attract the attentions of other clubs. Football League World believes that Premier League Burnley are monitoring his development and currently weighing up the prospect of making a move for him in the summer. The Clarets are expected to keep a watchful eye on him in the remaining games.

That is going to leave Wilks with a real dilemma to make in the summer were Burnley to come in for him. The obvious upside to a move to Turf Moor is that he will be going from League One straight into the Premier League. While he also fits into the more youthful approach the Clarets are expected to take towards signings under the new ownership.

Sean Dyche’s side lack pace in the attacking third and do not have many players who are capable of carrying the ball forwards long distances and getting further up the pitch. That means there would certainly be room in their squad for a player with the attributes that Wilks possesses.

However, Burnley notoriously do not make many changes to their squad and players who have been brought in with similar sorts of attributes, but who lack perhaps a degree of defensive instincts have found it tough to get into Dyche’s starting line-up. Therefore, Wilks might find himself on the periphery of the squad if he were to make the move to Turf Moor.

Were he to stay with Hull he could potentially be guaranteed regular game time in the Championship if the Tigers go up. The 22-year-old has yet to fully show he can perform at that level yet so he would be keen to prove that he is ready to make a major impact in the second tier.

Given he is just starting to really fulfil his potential, it would be a gamble for him to move to a new club in the summer. He would be going into Burnley full of confidence, but it would be interesting to see whether Dyche would give him the playing time he would hope for.