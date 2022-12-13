Burnley? Stay at Coventry City? The potential paths for Viktor Gyokeres

Championship clubs are having to weigh up their options over the coming weeks as the January transfer window looms large.

Burnley are one such club that is reportedly considering a move for a new striker.

Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a move to Turf Moor from Coventry City, with the Swede having made a positive start to the campaign.

Gyokeres has been a key figure under Mark Robins in his two years at the CBS Arena.

Here we take a look at what the forward’s options are in January, and what the pros and cons of each opportunity brings to him…

Sign for Burnley?

Signing for Burnley would immediately give the forward a great opportunity at eventually playing Premier League football.

While nothing is certain in this division, Vincent Kompany’s side are way out in front of the league table.

The striker would be considered first choice to lead the line of the team’s attack, and he could become a pivotal figure in the side if he can fire the club back to the top flight.

That will make a move to Burnley so enticing.

On the downside, there will be an increase in pressure to perform and a lot more scrutiny surrounding his performances, which could make the transition to a new club more difficult.

No signing is guaranteed to transition smoothly to his new surroundings, but there would be some expectation for Gyokeres to immediately perform if he moved to Turf Moor.

Stay at Coventry?

At Coventry, Gyokeres has already bagged nine goals in 20 league appearances and is comfortable in his life at the CBS Arena.

He is one of the most important members of Robins’ squad, with the team chasing a play-off place this season.

This is an exciting project to be a part of, especially as a new owner could yet be the resource the club needs to catch up ground on their rivals.

However, uncertainty surrounding the future of the CBS Arena, and other off-field issues have only highlighted how quickly things can turn around at this level.

Getting out of Coventry now may be a good time to do so, given the transitions happening behind the scenes.

And while the team is aiming for a top six finish, there is no guarantee that the Sky Blues will come close to Premier League promotion this season, making a place in the top flight less likely for the 24-year old.