Burnley star’s transfer stance on move to Premier League club emerges

Burnley talisman Maxwel Cornet has turned down the possibility of joining Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest, according to an update from the Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old was one of the Clarets’ better performers last season, recording nine goals in 26 top-flight appearances and adapting well to the English top tier after joining from Lyon last summer.

Arriving for a fee believed to be in the region of £12.9m, he has provided value for money for the Lancashire side but he isn’t guaranteed to be at Turf Moor beyond the summer with a £17.5m release clause being in place following their relegation back to the Championship.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Burnley facts?

1 of 25 Burnley play their home games at Turf Moor True False

And the Ivorian certainly isn’t short of interest from other sides either, with Chelsea, Everton, Fulham, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United all believed to have shown an interest in the 29-cap international in recent months.

However, one side he probably won’t be arriving at is Forest, with the 25-year-old reportedly turning down a potential move to the City Ground even though the Reds seemingly weren’t and aren’t in advanced negotiations for his services.

At this stage, Cornet isn’t actively pushing for a move away from Turf Moor, though it’s currently unclear whether he will be at the club when the current window ends with two prized assets in Nick Pope and Nathan Collins already departing Vincent Kompany’s side this summer.

The Verdict:

You can’t exactly blame Cornet because Forest haven’t established themselves as a solid top-tier team yet and could find themselves back in the second tier for the 2023/24 campaign, leaving him in the same position he finds himself in now.

Even if he had to wait for his opportunity and appear on the bench at times, he may prefer a move to a club that are likely to finish in the top half or just below to give himself the best chance of remaining at the highest level for the long term.

He should also have confidence that he can break into most top-tier sides’ starting lineups following his displays last season – and he can also use his versatility to his advantage as a player that can operate at left-back, on the wing and up front.

This will boost his chances of getting regular minutes in the top flight – and would have been an excellent addition for Forest who are still in need of addressing their left-hand side and their forward area.

However, the former department is set to be bolstered by the arrival of Huddersfield Town’s Harry Toffolo. Football League World understands he is set to finalise a move to the East Midlands today.