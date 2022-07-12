Burnley star’s stance on transfer emerges amid Chelsea, Fulham, Newcastle and Tottenham links

Burnley attacker Maxwel Cornet is not pushing for a move away from Turf Moor this summer despite his side’s relegation from the Premier League, according to Lancs Live.

The Ivorian arrived in Lancashire last summer when the Clarets were still a reasonably well-established top-flight team, arriving as their marquee signing from French side Lyon for a fee believed to be in the region of £12.9m.

He didn’t disappoint either despite his side’s woes last term, scoring nine goals in 26 league appearances and establishing himself as one of the current second-tier side’s brighter players during the 2021/22 campaign.

Quiz: The big Burnley summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 Where did Burnley finish in the league last season? 17th 18th 19th 20th

One star man in James Tarkowski has already departed Turf Moor this summer and another looks close to following him with Wolverhampton Wanderers now in advanced talks to recruit another centre-back in Nathan Collins.

Unlike Collins though, Cornet has a release clause in his contract that was activated following their fall to the Championship, with the 25-year-old thought to be available for £17.5m.

He hasn’t been short of interest from elsewhere this summer, with Chelsea, Fulham, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all being linked with him ahead of a potential return to the top flight of English football.

At this stage though, he isn’t trying to force through a move and has returned to Lancashire for pre-season ahead of their new campaign back in the second tier, with the Clarets not prepared to accept anything less than the £17.5m needed to trigger his release clause.

The Verdict:

If this is the case, it’s a fantastic attitude for the Ivorian to take considering how heavily he contributed to their cause during the 2021/22 campaign.

Considering he came from Lyon and impressed during his first season in the English top flight, you could understand if he wanted to push for a move away from Turf Moor this summer because there are no guarantees the Clarets will return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Sander Berge remaining in the second tier just goes to show the situation Cornet could find himself in, though his £17.5m release clause should make a move away from the club likely this summer.

That is a bargain price for a player that can impress in a number of roles, including at full-back, wing-back, in an advanced wing role and up front, showing his versatility throughout his career.

He would be a good squad player for the vast majority of sides in the English top tier and could be one of the first names on the teamsheet for many too after showing what he’s capable of during 2021/22.