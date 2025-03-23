Jay Rodriguez has reacted to notching his first goal since signing for Wrexham from Burnley in January vs Stockport County, and his ex-Clarets teammates Nathan Redmond and Ashley Barnes have joined Red Dragons players in offering their thoughts on his goalscoring feat.

The 35-year-old frontman signed for the Welsh side for an undisclosed fee in the winter window, and managed to break his goalscoring duck in his 10th start for his new employers.

Given the goal came in a tense clash against promotion rivals Stockport County, Rodriguez has found his shooting boots at just the right time for the Red Dragons.

The striker, plus current and former teammates, took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement.

Jay Rodriguez showered in praise by Wrexham AFC colleagues

Posting three images of his own celebrations from Saturday afternoon to his Instagram page, Rodriguez wrote: “Big three points 📈buzzing to get my first goal in red.”

It was a sentiment his current colleagues agreed with, including fellow veteran forward Steven Fletcher, who commented: “Love it jay rod ❤️🔥”

Rodriguez's first 10 league games for Wrexham, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 10 (0) Goals 1 Assists 1 xG 2.46 Tackles per 90 1.1 Key passes per 90 0.6

He wasn’t the only Wrexham name to join in the celebrations, with Sam Smith, Max Cleworth, Ryan Barnett, George Evans, Arthur Okonkwo and Ryan Longman among the team-mates to leave supportive emojis under the post.

Another forward, Ollie Palmer, suggested further rewards might be in order to mark the achievement.

“Yeee yeee some new sneakers incoming 👟👀,” the London-born striker commented.

Former Burnley teammates Nathan Redmond, Ashley Barnes congratulate Rodriguez goal

It wasn’t solely Wrexham stars keen to praise Rodriguez’s goal.

Winger Nathan Redmond, who spent a season-and-a-half with Rodriguez at Burnley, said: “A fine wine, nothing new 🍷”

And he was joined by another from the Clarets’ dressing room, Ashley Barnes, who commented: “Rodders 👏🔥🔥🔥”

Burnley midfielder Josh Laurent also sent some positive vibes, whilst Hal Robson-Kanu, who was with Rodriguez at West Brom, leaving fire emojis under a video of the goal uploaded by Wrexham which tagged the goalscorer.

Fortune was on the side of both Wrexham and Rodriguez

Getting off the mark for a new club is never simple, especially when a run of games begins to build up without scoring.

Following a somewhat controversial decision to award the Welsh outfit a penalty for a handball by Ibou Touray, Rodriguez stepped up to the spot.

His frustrations in front of goal could have entered a whole new dimension on another day, with Hatters goalkeeper Corey Addai managing to get down to parry the initial attempt.

But the veteran striker knew to stay alert, rushing to poke the follow-up through the gloveman’s legs to break the deadlock at the Racecourse.

Stockport dominated possession in the game – 62 per cent to Wrexham’s 38 per cent – but for all that the Hatters had the ball, the Red Dragons limited the visitors to little more than half chances, accruing an xG of just 0.92.

Given both sides were still in the frame for automatic promotion heading into the bout, it feels like the three points for Wrexham will likely limit Stockport to a play-off place.

The result means the second-placed club are now nine points and eight points ahead of Stockport and Charlton Athletic respectively, with Wycombe Wanderers, three points adrift but with a game in hand, likely to be the only true challengers to Wrexham’s automatic promotion hopes.

The goal involved plenty of good fortune for Rodriguez, but it may also prove a crucial one for Wrexham come the end of the campaign ­– it’s little wonder Rodriguez and his teammates were celebrating.