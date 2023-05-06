Burnley winger Anass Zaroury has revealed that he wants to stay at Turf Moor for as long as possible, speaking to the Burnley Express.

The Moroccan has enjoyed a productive first season in Lancashire and although he has endured some low moments as well, he has stood out for the Clarets when in top form.

Registering 10 goals and five assists in 37 appearances for Vincent Kompany's side during the 2022/23 campaign, he has played a big part in guiding the Lancashire outfit back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

And his exceptional form during the early stages of the season earned him a call-up to Morocco's squad for the World Cup. He may have made just one appearance during the tournament, but he saw his nation get to the last four of the competition.

Promotion was the icing on the cake for the tricky winger who will now be looking to start regularly and prove his worth in the Premier League next term.

Anass Zaroury's stance

Although he signed a long-term deal on his arrival at Turf Moor, Zaroury will have been keen to test himself at the top level regardless of whether the Clarets won promotion or not.

The Championship league leaders may have secured a spot in the top flight for next season - but some would commend his stance considering the speculation surrounding his future.

He said: "You can never predict what's going to happen in the future. At the moment I'm at Burnley and I'm really happy to be here. I hope it can be for as long as possible."

Borussia Dortmund's interest

Dortmund have been to watch Zaroury in action for the Clarets alongside Belgian giants Standard Liege, according to The Sun.

Scouts from Monaco and Marseille have also been in attendance to watch Kompany's men and may have been keeping an eye on the 22-year-old, so the second-tier league leaders may face a battle in their quest to keep him beyond the end of the summer window.

Is Anass Zaroury right to take his current stance?

With Nathan Tella departing at the end of the season, that could give Zaroury the opportunity to try and nail down a starting spot for the long term but it remains to be seen if he can do that.

It's also unclear whether Tella will return, with the Lancashire outfit reportedly working on a deal to try and bring him back to Turf Moor.

If they can negotiate a permanent agreement with Southampton, that could be bad news for Zaroury who would probably be behind Tella in the pecking order if Kompany wants the latter to start on the left.

But the Moroccon may win even less game time at clubs like Dortmund and Monaco, so the young winger should be looking to stay put and see how he gets on during the 2023/24 campaign before making a decision on his future at the end of that season.

Even if things don't work out for the best next season, he's still young and will have the opportunity to fulfil his potential elsewhere. This is why he's right to take his current stance and commit himself to the cause at Turf Moor.