It looked for all the world like Mike Tresor was set to leave Turf Moor this summer but as it stands the attacker is still a Burnley player.

Potential switches to Nice and Ajax reportedly fell through as the summer transfer window was reaching its conclusion a fortnight ago, with the Lancashire outfit failing to agree fees in any transfer that may have happened.

That has left the 25-year-old in a state of limbo for the next few months, with everyone knowing his intentions are to depart the club, while he still picks up his weekly paycheck from the Championship side.

With the Belgian yet to feature for the Clarets since their relegation back to the second tier, it looks more than likely that the forward will be looking to find a way out of the club as soon as we enter 2025.

Mike Tresor struggles in Burnley, Premier League season

Having netted eight times and added 21 assists in 34 appearances for previous club Genk in the 22/23 season, there was plenty of expectation when Tresor made the move to Turf Moor last summer.

But in reality, the Belgian was barely given the chance to shine under Vincent Kompany, with just three league starts across the whole campaign underlining what a frustrating campaign it must have been for the 25-year-old.

With the forward having to get used to featuring as a late substitute, it was no surprise that he couldn’t muster any sort of form in his brief appearances on the pitch, and consequently failed to contribute towards a single goal throughout the Premier League campaign.

Not that he was alone in that regard, with the club failing to get to grips with the step up in class, but with the competition for places in the final third, Tresor found himself on the periphery before we even hit the new year.

Mike Tresor's Burnley Premier League stats (FBRef) Games 16 Goals 3 Minutes played 420 Goal contributions 0

With just four appearances in 2024, his future at the club is in severe doubt, and if he had his way he would already be out of the country and plying his trade elsewhere.

Mike Tresor fails in Burnley summer departure plans

Having initially joined Burnley on loan in the summer of 2023, Tresor’s move to Turf Moor turned permanent earlier in the summer as the club’s earlier obligation to pay £15 million for his services came into play.

But with the ink still yet to dry on that deal, there were already rumours circulating that the attacker wanted to get out of the club for good, having failed to make an impact in their doomed season in the Premier League.

Foot Mercato reported that a deal was being lined up to take the former Willem II man to Nice for the season at the end of last month, only for journalist Sacha Tavolieri to state that the two clubs were disagreeing over the proposed terms, with Burnley asking for too much in terms of remuneration for the deal to go ahead.

Nevertheless, it looked as if Tresor would still get his wish in leaving Lancashire before too long, with Eredivisie outfit Ajax also said to have been considering a deal, according to Tavolieri.

But once again, it looks as if the Clarets have set up another roadblock to stop any potential exit, with the player's agent Shallon Nkeshimana stating that Burnley were once again too demanding when it came to the finances of the deal.

With that in mind, the feeling between player and club is likely at its lowest ebb, and close to irreparable, which makes a January exit all the more likely, although Burnley will likely want to recoup some of their reported outlay if he leaves for good.