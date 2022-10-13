Burnley star makes promotion claim

Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill believes the Clarets should be aiming for promotion but has admitted it would be a “very good” achievement if they were even able to keep their place in the top six, speaking to the Burnley Express.

The Clarets rebuilt their squad this summer with several players leaving on the expiration of their contracts including James Tarkowski and Ben Mee – and many other key first-teamers secured moves back to the Premier League.

With Nick Pope moving to Newcastle, Nathan Collins securing a transfer to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Dwight McNeil making the switch to Everton and Maxwel Cornet clinching a move to West Ham United, Vincent Kompany has been able to reinvest some of the money generated from their sales to bring in several new signings during the summer window including five loanees.

Considering the scale of their rebuild at Turf Moor, many Clarets supporters will be delighted that their side currently sits in fourth position going into this weekend’s round of Championship fixtures.

However, they are just one point above seventh-placed Blackburn Rovers despite only losing just one of their 13 league games this term, with their failure to turn draws into victories a source of frustration.

It has been a successful campaign for the Lancashire outfit so far though – and Brownhill believes it would be a superb achievement if they were to finish in the play-offs – let alone the top two.

He said: “Absolutely [promotion is the ambition], especially with the players that we’ve got.

“As much as it’s not going to be easy with the transition, from what I’ve seen in training and games so far I can’t see why promotion will be out of sight for us.

“If we’re in the top six it will be a very good season, if we’re in the top two it will be an outstanding season.”

The Verdict:

Considering the strength of their squad, they should certainly be looking to be competing at the top end of the table.

They may have sold quite a few valuable assets – but they still have the likes of Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez who are two of the best players in the division when on top form.

Summer signings like Scott Twine should also be looking to step up to the plate, with the ex-MK Dons man likely to be a real asset for the Clarets this season if he can replicate what he did last term, though injuries have hampered his progress.

The depth they have in quite a few positions also needs to be pointed out – because that could be the difference between them and other teams who aren’t blessed with as many options in their first-team squads.

It does feel as though they could benefit from having one more striker though. Halil Dervisoglu could be a good addition – but an injury crisis in the forward department could leave them short of options and that may prove to be costly.