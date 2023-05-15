Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez believes the sky is the limit for his side after sealing promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, speaking to the Burnley Express.

The 33-year-old also believes the Clarets "can't go wrong" if they keep learning from the coaching staff and progressing, a big claim to make ahead of their top-flight return.

In fairness, the Lancashire outfit were the best team in the Championship by some distance during the 2022/23 campaign, struggling to turn draws into wins at first but remaining consistent ever since then to ensure they remained at the top of the table.

They may have suffered a minor wobble during the latter stages of the campaign - but Vincent Kompany's side were able to get 101 points on the board and lost just three league games in total during the season.

Also conceding less than a goal per game on average and scoring 87 in the process, they will be confident that they can keep themselves in the top flight beyond the end of next season.

What did Jay Rodriguez say?

The experienced forward has been in the top flight with the Clarets before and knows just how hard it is to remain afloat at that level.

Despite this, the 33-year-old is very confident about the future and said: "I don't get too carried away with things, I don't get too pessimistic, I just stay level, but I feel that the sky's the limit

"We need to keep working, keep learning from the manager and the staff, and keep progressing.

"If we keep doing that then we can't go wrong. We'll give it our maximum effort."

What needs to be done in the summer to make next season a success for Burnley?

There's plenty of work that needs to be done in the transfer market if they want to avoid relegation.

Firstly, a new goalkeeper could be useful to increase competition in that department, a central defender will be required to replace Taylor Harwood-Bellis and a replacement is needed for Ian Maatsen on the left-hand side too.

Nathan Tella is another former loanee who played a big part last season. His goals will need to be replaced - and it may be a good idea if the Clarets recruit both a winger and a striker to give them some extra firepower in the final third.

Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi are still developing at this stage, so they can't be expected to score every week. If they can have several players contributing to their goal tally rather than just one main goalscorer, that should increase their chances of remaining in the top flight.

A decent amount of money will need to be spent in the transfer market, even though they already have some of the ingredients to be successful with the likes of Jordan Beyer, Anass Zaroury, Manuel Benson and Josh Cullen able to be assets next season.