Coventry City are set to step-up their pursuit of signing Luke McNally this summer.

According to Coventry Live, the Sky Blues are hoping to secure a permanent transfer for the defender.

McNally spent the second half of last season on loan at the CBS Arena, where he became an important part of Mark Robins’ side.

However, the Clarets are keen to keep hold of the Irishman, with their preference being to send him out on loan once again.

Coventry are in need of new defenders for next season, so it remains to be seen what kind of deal the two clubs can hash-out, or if any agreement can even be reached.

How did Luke McNally fare at Coventry City last season?

McNally made 19 appearances for Robins’ side in the Championship as they earned a place in the play-off final.

The Sky Blues finished fifth in the table, before eliminating Middlesbrough in the semi-final stages of the promotion competition.

However, a penalty shootout loss to Luton Town at Wembley Stadium consigned the club to another year in the second tier.

The centre back was a key figure during the second half of the campaign, impressing with his performances in the heart of the Coventry backline.

McNally struggled for game time in Vincent Kompany’s side having made the switch from MK Dons last summer.

The Clarets dominated their way to the Championship title, earning automatic promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt.

It is unlikely that he will have a place in Kompany’s plans for the campaign ahead, leading to speculation that a return to Coventry could be on the cards.

However, the Lancashire club are adamant that McNally will not leave on a permanent basis this summer.

Who else is interested in Luke McNally?

Championship rivals Millwall are also keen on doing a deal for the centre back.

The Lions are also looking to upgrade their existing defensive options for the season ahead and have identified the Burnley player as a primary target.

Burnley have signed Jordan Beyer and Dara O’Shea this summer, with the pair set to start the campaign as Kompany’s preferred centre back partnership in the Premier League.

Coventry have already signed Ellis Simms, Jay Dasilva and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto to the squad this summer as they look to improve on their fifth place finish last season.

Would Luke McNally be a good signing for Coventry City?

McNally would be an excellent signing for Coventry, even if he only arrived on loan.

The 23-year-old was very impressive for the team last season and would be a natural fit to return to the CBS Arena.

Only signing him on a temporary basis would be frustrating but there is still the potential to make it a permanent deal down the line, so it would be strange for that to prove too big of a stumbling block in negotiations.

Coventry need reinforcements at the back, they know McNally can perform and he’s available, so this seems a no-brainer move for all parties.