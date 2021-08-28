Burnley, Southampton and Wolves on the end of transfer warning from Middlesbrough’s Neil Warnock

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has insisted that all three of Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier and Paddy McNair will be remaining at Boro beyond the end of the summer window.

Boro have had to deal with plenty of interest in Fry once again during this transfer window, with Football League World believing that both Southampton and Wolves have been showing an interest in the defender recently.

While reports from the Daily Mail have also indicated that Burnley could be prepared to come in with a late move for Marcus Tavernier as they aim to bolster their attacking options.

There has not been as much interest in McNair, but the versatile 26-year-old is another player at Boro that Warnock highly values and plays a key role for them in the Championship.

12 of these 25 Middlesbrough facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club were founded in 1886 True False

Speaking to the Northern Echo ahead of Boro’s meeting with Blackburn Rovers, Warnock insisted that all three of Fry, Tavernier and McNair would be remaining with the club until at least the winter window now. Although he did confess that they would not stick around in the Championship forever.

He said: “I’d agree with that (that they won’t stay at Middlesbrough in the Championship forever), and I think Steve knows that too.

“But isn’t it great to have three players like that? I mean, what valuation would you put on any of them? I think you take Paddy for granted really, but when you look at the money that’s going out on other players.

“I mean look at the lad (Ben) Davies, who Liverpool signed from Preston. I was delighted at that, if I’m honest, because I think Dael’s a much better player.

“I’m just delighted that my phone’s not gone and something’s silly happened, and I don’t think it will now. If anything, the injuries helped me last year because Dael missed quite a lot of games so he wasn’t watched, and Tav missed quite a lot of games too and wasn’t watched.

“They’re looking at them now, and no doubt they’ll be thinking about Christmas already and the January window. They won’t be going anywhere in the next few days, but we wouldn’t have had the money to sign any of those players if we didn’t already have them.”

The verdict

This is excellent news for Middlesbrough supporters to hear and exactly what they would have been expecting from Boro at this stage in the transfer window.

Warnock is trying to get his side challenging for promotion this season and it would not have made much sense to sell off key players like Fry and Tavernier at this stage with such little time left in the window to buy replacements.

It is clear that eventually, the pair could move on from the Riverside if they do not earn promotion to the Premier League. However, Warnock will believe that they can play a part in achieving that goal for Middlesbrough this season.

The likes of Burnley, Southampton and Wolves are going to have to move on to other targets now it seems because they have left it a little too late to tempt Boro into selling their key players this summer.

With Tavernier and Fry staying and some solid additions having been made to the squad so far, the summer window has not been too bad for Middlesbrough. They now need to concentrate their efforts on adding to the squad further ahead of the deadline.