Burnley should try all they can to ward off January interest after latest Wolves report: Opinion

A host of new and exciting signings arrived at Turf Moor during the summer window but it is one of the players Burnley kept hold of, Josh Brownhill, that has been leading their promotion charge.

The midfielder was not out of place at all in the top flight and it’s no surprise that he’s quickly served a reminder of his quality since dropping down to the Championship with the Clarets.

There was interest in him over the summer, with The Athletic reporting that a top 10 team in the Premier League were seriously keen ahead of the transfer deadline, but they kept hold of the 26-year-old and have enjoyed their rewards already.

Brownhill has flourished in the more attacking role new boss Vincent Kompany has given him – with no Burnley player making more goal contributions this term than his six (four goals, two assists).

But the transfer market does not stay closed forever and there are already top-flight clubs eyeing the Clarets midfielder ahead of the winter window.

Football League World exclusively revealed yesterday that Wolves remain interested in Brownhill and are plotting a potential January swoop for him.

The Molineux outfit, who bought Nathan Collins from Burnley for £20 million in the summer, are understood to be considering a move for him when the market reopens.

That’s not a huge surprise given what he showed at Premier League level and his form this term but the Clarets should do all they can to ward off Wolves’ interest.

As previously outlined, Brownhill has been one of Burnley’s key performers in the opening months of the 2022/23 campaign and looks set to be central to their hopes of returning to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Stats website Whoscored has the 26-year-old down as not just his club’s highest-rated performer this term but among the top five in the whole division.

He’s proven a vital cog in the new system that Kompany has introduced and is a reliable performer, which is vital given the jury is still out on a number of the summer arrivals.

Brownhill’s contract runs until 2024 and Burnley generated plenty of cash via player sales in the summer so financially, they shouldn’t feel too much pressure to offload him.

Wolves may well come in with a significant offer in the January transfer window but such is his importance to the Clarets, they should look to do all they can to keep him at the club.

Turning down a sizeable fee may seem like a risk or poor business but it could be the difference between winning promotion and falling short.