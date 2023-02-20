Burnley should target summer move for 27-year-old who could quickly adjust under Vincent Kompany: Opinion

Burnley have prioritised overseas recruitment since Vincent Kompany entered the building in the summer, but there could be some domestic talents that the Clarets have come up against this season who would strengthen their bid to stay up in the Premier League next season.

The Clarets would be well advised to look at players who would be suited to slotting into Kompany’s plans, and in that a team who plays possession-based football.

Burnley will not have it all their own way in the Premier League, will regularly have a much smaller share of possession than they are enjoying at the moment, and therefore may want to invest in a ball winning midfielder, as Fulham have had success with the addition of Joao Palhinha this season, after undergoing a similar transition to what lies ahead for Burnley.

Aside from a greater physical presence in the middle of the park, the Clarets will want to add to the depth chart in central midfield and a left footed player would certainly provide greater balance.

There is an obvious but also potentially viable option to fill that role in the squad.

Swansea City play the most similar style of football to the Clarets in the second tier, and they have arguably the best left footed ball playing midfielder in the division in Matt Grimes.

The 27-year-old has been one of the higher performing players for the Swans for the last few seasons and has provoked top-flight interest in the past.

Grimes has two more years on his contract at Swansea at the end of the season, but with Premier League television money set to arrive at Turf Moor, they should really have no issue in buying him out of that length of contract.

The Exeter City academy graduate could work well with Josh Cullen in central midfield, allowing the more robust Irish midfielder to take on a more important role out of possession, while Grimes could be relied upon as a deep lying playmaker.

Samuel Bastien has probably been the only potentially underwhelming addition that the Clarets have made this season and, outside of him, they only have three other specialist central midfielders showing there is definitely room for a player like Grimes.

The Swans would want to receive a fair price for Grimes which would be quite high given his length of contract and with Burnley most likely back in the Premier League, a seven-figure fee could probably be negotiated that would suit both parties.