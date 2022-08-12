Burnley should target 56-cap international in bid to solve striker issues: Opinion

There has been a lot of interesting and intriguing Championship stories over the course of the summer, but none more-so than Burnley‘s big rebranding following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Clarets’ six-year stint in the top flight ended in May, and a month prior so did the long-term reign of Sean Dyche, who was potted as boss with the club’s place within the elite of English football in danger.

In the end, relegation had to be suffered anyway, but is there a chance that that outcome could have been a blessing in disguise?

Arriving as Dyche’s replacement was Vincent Kompany, who had picked up two years experience at Anderlecht in his home nation of Belgium, and having let go of big players such as Nathan Collins, Nick Pope, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet, the former Man City defender has had to bring in a plethora of new talent.

Quiz: Do these 25 ex-Burnley players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 Ben Mee Yes No

Some have come from the lower leagues in Scott Twine and Luke McNally, others have been provided by his former club City in Arijanet Muric, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and CJ Egan-Riley, whilst his knowledge of Belgian football has seen Josh Cullen, Manuel Benson and Samuel Bastien arrive.

Yet there is still one position that is a source of frustration is the centre-forward role, with just Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez – who is currently on the sidelines – vying for one spot.

Both men are over the age of 30 and it remains to be seen how effective they are going to be – not only in the Championship in 2022-23, but also in a system that looks to play fluid football.

There hasn’t been many links to out-and-out strikers this summer, but it’s pretty clear – especially with Matej Vydra’s departure – that one is needed.

Jackson Muleka, formerly of Standard Liege, was a target earlier in the summer, but after work permit issues, the Clarets were forced to abandon their pursuit of the Congolese forward, who opted to then sign for Besiktas.

Joel Pohjanpalo is a name that is probably not too familiar with many Burnley fans, but in a current situation of a lack of real quality British targets and a struggle to gain work permits for some overseas players, the Finland international could provide an answer for Kompany.

Like the aforementioned Muleka, Pohjanpalo was playing in Turkey last season on loan – the former with Kasımpaşa, where he netted 12 times in 14 Super Lig appearances, whilst the latter was plying his trade for Çaykur Rizespor, scoring 16 goals in 33 outings.

Pohjanpolo is contracted to German outfit Bayer Leverkusen and has been since 2013, when he signed from HJK Helsinki in his home nation, but in nine years he’s played just 22 times in the Bundesliga for them.

A man of real experience with 58 caps and 13 goals to his name at international level, Pohjanpolo has just one year remaining on his deal with Leverkusen, and although he has already appeared as a substitute in the DFB-Pokal – Germany’s primary cup competition – his future at the club looks to be very much away from it next year.

"What a tremendous finish!" 🔥 Joel Pohjanpalo volleys the ball into the net from a difficult angle to score his second goal of the game! 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/0fn2JwDzeb — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 7, 2022

This is where Germany could swoop for a striker who has international experience, knows where the back of the net is and offers something different to both Barnes and Rodriguez.

Not only is Pohjanpolo good with his feet with a poachers instinct, but also WhoScored has his top traits as ‘Aerial duels’ and ‘Headed attempts’, so he would also offer a physical presence.

The 27-year-old should be a legitimate target for Burnley if the recruitment team are doing extensive research in the markets away from the UK, where there doesn’t seem to be many options for the Turf Moor outfit.