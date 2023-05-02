Burnley will be playing Premier League football next season after a remarkable year under Vincent Kompany which saw them win the Championship title.

The advantage of securing promotion so early is that they can start the recruitment process swiftly. And, even though the Clarets have been outstanding at this level, the boss will know that new faces are needed if they are to avoid being in the relegation zone in 12 months time.

Potential Milot Rashica deal makes no sense

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see the club have been linked with a host of players recently, with one report stating that Norwich City’s Milot Rashica could join Burnley in a £11m deal.

Whilst representatives of the player, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, have cooled talk that the move is imminent, it would be a surprising move for Burnley for many reasons.

Firstly, a wide attacking player isn’t going to be a priority for Kompany this summer, as he already has a few quality options for those positions in Manuel Benson, Anass Zaroury and Nathan Tella, the latter who Burnley hope will join permanently from Southampton.

More importantly though, Rashica hasn’t shown anything to suggest he is an upgrade on what Burnley have, and this summer has to be about identifying quality that enhances the team.

The Kosovo international, who has won 48 caps at international level, managed just one goal and two assists for Norwich when they were relegated from the Premier League in the 2021/22 season.

Whilst he has a good reputation from his time in Germany, the reality is those numbers in England are a concern.

And, even though he is part of a successful Galatasaray side right now, his goal return isn’t spectacular, as he has scored just four times in 22 times for the Istanbul giants, who are on course to win the title. It’s worth noting that Enner Valencia and Fabio Borini lead the scoring charts in Turkey, which says a lot about the standard of the league.

That’s not to write Rashica off completely, as he clearly has ability, and Kompany’s coaching and attacking style could be what he needs to flourish in England.

Ultimately though, Burnley’s success this season was built on smart recruitment. Now, back in the Premier League, the importance of bringing in the right players is even more important, so Rashica would seem an unnecessary risk as Kompany chases proven quality to help his stylish side.