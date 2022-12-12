Burnley should stick with January transfer plan despite update on injured duo: Opinion

Burnley flexed their muscles with a 3-0 victory over QPR at Loftus Road on Sunday – retaking top spot from Sheffield United after their win the day before.

They’ve got a three-point lead over the Blades as we near the halfway point in the 2022/23 Championship season and an eight-point cushion over Blackburn Rovers in third but that doesn’t mean they can afford to rest on their laurels.

There is still a long way to go and as the turn of the year fast approaches, a strong January window may still be the difference between automatic promotion and the lottery of the play-offs (or perhaps worse).

High on their list of priorities simply has to be drafting in cover and competition for Jay Rodrigeuz even with Vincent Kompany’s recent comments about summer arrivals Scott Twine and Darko Churlinov.

The attacking pair are expected to be back and able to play some part in the next few weeks but that must not change the Clarets’ approach in January.

Reports have suggested that the Turf Moor outfit could have good money to spend on signing a new striker in the winter window and the club chiefs should still make those funds available to Kompany despite the fact that Twine and Churlinov could be ready to contribute regularly soon.

There have been suggestions previously that Kompany sees Twine as a striking option but while he did a good job in the role with MK Dons in League One last season, it’s a risk to rely on him being able to effectively make the step up to Championship level in a position that requires such physicality. His traits best suit playing in the number 10 role or out wide in a Kompany side.

The 23-year-old is a bright talent and has risen to every challenge in his career to date but we mustn’t underestimate the difference in quality between a team chasing promotion to the second tier and one battling to get back to the top flight. It could take time for him to properly get going once he’s fit.

Churlinov, meanwhile, is a winger and one that still has less than 200 minutes of experience in English football under his belt so his return does not solve the issue with striker depth either.

Ashley Barnes was impressive against Blackburn Rovers before the World Cup break but one performance does not change the fact that he no longer looks like a reliable first choice number nine at this level while the jury is still out on Brentford loanee Halil Dervisoglu.

Rodriguez is 33 now and his injury record a real concern. Losing him could derail their season and they need to use January to bring in an insurance policy despite the positive news that Twine and Churlinov are back soon.