Burnley are planning for life back in the Championship following their 19th-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

The Clarets earned promotion in 2023 under Vincent Kompany, but the Belgian was unable to maintain the team’s position in the top flight beyond one year.

Despite overseeing a relegation campaign, Kompany earned a move to German giants Bayern Munich, leaving the Lancashire outfit without a manager.

Kompany's successor will be hoping to use the summer transfer window to build a team capable of fighting for promotion in 2025.

Burnley will face stiff competition in the battle for a top two spot, so will be looking to make improvements to the squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Here we look at the signings the club should make this summer to enhance their chances of earning promotion back to the Premier League...

Bobby Decordova-Reid

According to TEAMtalk, the 31-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer after he was unable to agree a deal with Fulham on a new contract.

Leeds United and Everton have both been linked with a move for the winger, and Burnley should also consider making an approach as well.

Decordova-Reid knows what it takes to fight for promotion having twice helped the Cottagers earn a place in the Premier League.

The Jamaica international has cemented himself as a Premier League calibre player in the last couple of seasons, performing well in Marco Silva’s side.

If he is willing to consider a move to Leeds then he might be open to a switch to Turf Moor as well, despite the drop in division.

Decordova-Reid would strengthen the Clarets’ attacking options, and his versatility in being able to play across the front line could be an ideal solution to their issues in the final third next season.

Burnley struggled for goals in the Premier League, with the third-worst record in the division, so cannot afford to have that issue in the Championship if they are to push for promotion.

Someone of Decordova-Reid's quality could help solve that problem given his creative talent and own attacking threat.

Lewis O’Brien

Lewis O’Brien’s time at Nottingham Forest is likely to come to an end this summer, having been unable to make much of an impact in their first team squad.

The midfielder enjoyed a spell on loan at Middlesbrough last season, but the Teesside outfit are not set to pursue a permanent deal.

This could open the door to Burnley, who could use some extra cover in midfield and someone of his experience and quality would be a good, affordable option.

O’Brien has endured a difficult couple of years, but he is more than capable of helping the Clarets push for promotion next season, and should be available for a relatively low fee given Forest’s need to sell, which makes him an attractive proposition.

While he may not be a guaranteed starter every week ahead of the likes of Sander Berge, Josh Cullen or Josh Brownhill, his passing quality makes him a logical fit for a team like Burnley.

He could prove to be a very smart option to have in the squad for the difficult Championship season ahead, especially if the new coach can get him back to consistently performing at his best again.

Jacob Greaves

According to talkSPORT, Burnley are eyeing a move for Hull City’s Jacob Greaves this summer.

If they can pull off a move for the centre-back, then he would be an exceptional addition to the club.

While any transfer business at Turf Moor is going to depend on who is appointed as Kompany’s replacement, most coaches would find Greaves a great signing.

Jacob Greaves' defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.77 Interceptions 1.02 Blocks 1.28 Clearances 4.60 Aerials won 4.12

The defender proved himself as one of the top talents in the division last year as the Tigers narrowly missed out on a play-off place.

Partnering him with Dara O’Shea or Jordan Beyer has the potential to be one of the Championship’s most exciting back-lines, as the pair could work exceptionally together.

They are both a formidable presence defensively and are more than comfortable in possession, making them an ideal modern pairing in the Championship.

Greaves has the potential to become a top Premier League player in the future if he can continue developing at his current trajectory.

At 23, he is still yet to reach his prime, meaning he has the chance to grow into an even more impressive player and will have a strong resale value for the future, but potential Premier League interest could end up scuppering this one.