Burnley should rival Middlesbrough in transfer chase if Chelsea deal fails: Opinion

Ryan Giles looks set to be in demand this summer – with reports today indicating that Premier League duo Leicester City and West Ham United are the latest with eyes on the Wolves loanee.

The 23-year-old has been an outstanding addition for Middlesbrough this term and outlined his credentials as one of the most creative left-sided players in the Championship once again.

Since he joined Cardiff City at the start of last season, Giles has provided 19 assists in 67 games in the second tier – a quite astounding level of production given he’s spent the majority of his time as a left wing-back or, under Michael Carrick, a left-back.

According to The Northern Echo, Wolves are open to cashing in on the Molineux academy product in the summer if they avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Carrick has indicated that the Teessdiers are keen to sign Giles permanently but admitted that things will have to fall into place for that to happen while The Daily Mirror (09/03: p65) reported earlier today that both Leicester and the Hammers will likely compete with them for his signature.

It would be no surprise to see more teams enter the race for the wide player and Burnley should be among them if they’re not able to sign Ian Maatsen permanently from Chelsea.

Maatsen has been a revelation since joining on loan from the Blues in the summer. The 20-year-old has scored four times and provided five assists for the Clarets this term – with his marauding runs up the flank a key part of why Vincent Kompany’s side have been so dangerous this term.

The Athletic has reported that Burnley plan to pursue a permanent deal for Maatsen in the summer window but it remains to be seen whether they will be successful.

They have to be compiling a list of potential alternatives and Giles should be someone that they’re looking at. High full-backs have been part of the front-foot style of football that Kompany’s Burnley play and there are few as threatening in the EFL in that role as the Wolves loanee.

Admittedly, there are question marks over whether he has the defensive qualities to play as part of a back four in the Premier League but he has time to add that to his game under the Belgian coach, who would be well-placed to help him do that, while Charlie Taylor will be available as a more defensive option.

Maatsen will, of course, be first choice but if the Clarets go in search of an attacking left-back this summer then Giles has to be someone they consider.