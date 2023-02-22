Burnley should lodge ambitious bid for Liverpool outcast if promotion is achieved: Opinion

Sitting comfortably at the Championship summit, Burnley are enjoying a fantastic campaign thus far and will be looking to wrap up automatic promotion as soon as they can.

The Clarets currently sit 16 points above Middlesbrough in third and 12 points above Sheffield United in second, although the Blades do have a game in hand.

Whilst not getting carried away and looking too far ahead, and with recruitment planning likely to be underway, Burnley will start to monitor those who can advance the club into the Premier League.

Given how dominant they have been this season and the quality that they possess all around the squad, it would be a shock if they followed the path laid down by Nottingham Forest last summer when the Reds added 21 new players.

With a relatively young squad at his disposal, adding Premier League experience would certainly help them establish themselves as a top-flight club, should they go on and secure promotion.

One player that could be on their radar, when/if they return to the Premier League, is Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, who currently finds himself down the pecking order at Anfield.

Phillips has appeared 19 times for the Reds in the Premier League in his career thus far, whilst he has also returned impressive displays in the Champions League.

Of course, he is not the most experienced player in the world but he has gained valuable experience in some extremely competitive environments, whilst he is at an age (25) where he can continue his development and kick on to reach higher heights.

Tough, tenacious and dominant in the defensive third of the pitch, he also reads the game very well and is intelligent in his positioning.

On the ball, he is a composed figure who is brave in possession and could help Kompany bring his style of play from the Championship to the Premier League.

He has also proven to be a respected leader when given a chance in the first team under Jurgen Klopp and he also has good levels of maturity.

Possessing a contract at Anfield that will not expire until the summer of 2025, signing Phillips will not be a cheap deal but when you consider his age, potential and the ability he has shown when called upon for the Reds, he could be an ideal target.

The Burnley defence has stood very strong this season but with Taylor Harwood-Bellis only on loan, and the likes of Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Luke McNally and Ameen Al-Dakhil, are all without experience of England’s top-flight.