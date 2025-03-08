Clubs at home and abroad would be interested in the services of Tammy Abraham if he is available this summer – and Burnley should join Championship rivals Leeds United in pursuit of the striker.

Despite a rare hiccup at the back in the FA Cup last weekend, a much-changed Burnley being thumped 3-0 by Lancashire rivals Preston North End, the Clarets have been near impregnable at times this season.

At the other end, they have struggled for goals, in part down to a lack of a natural centre-forward.

With promotion rivals Leeds said to be interested in Abraham, Burnley should follow suit and enter the race for Abraham.

Defensively solid Burnley still lacking goals

The Clarets have managed to keep pace with Yorkshire duo Leeds United and Sheffield United in terms of points, they have trailed their promotion rivals when it comes to goals.

That being said, Burnley are head and shoulders above their peers when it comes to defensive ability.

Their 10 goals conceded in just 35 Championship games (prior to playing Luton Town today) leave the Clarets on track for a second-tier record, although their run of games without conceding ending at 12 matches after a 2-1 win over Cardiff City in midweek.

But in such a tight race as the Championship promotion battle, clubs must look for any improvements they can find.

Last week it was reported that Burnley had opened talks for Wycombe Wanderers striker Daniel Udoh, indicating that the Clarets are taking active steps to improve their front line.

But rather than find a bargain lower down the leagues, Scott Parker’s side should be looking for proven pedigree – in both the Premier League and Championship - particularly if it's top-flight football they are preparing for.

Tammy Abraham a proven quantity in the Premier League

Next season Burnley will have financial muscle, no matter their division.

If they remain in the Championship, they can rest at ease in the knowledge that they have another season of parachute payments, combined with American owner Alan Pace’s willingness to spend money.

Of course, Burnley’s financial capabilities in the second tier would pale in comparison to the riches guaranteed by Premier League football.

But whilst Burnley may have the appropriate finances to lure Abraham back from Italy, they may not have the right league status.

It seems incredibly unlikely that Burnley - or Leeds, for that matter - would be able to tempt Abraham to Turf Moor without the promise of Premier League football.

Tammy Abraham's career stats by club via FotMob, as of March 03 Club Years Appearances Goals Assists Chelsea 2016-2021 82 30 8 Bristol City (loan) 2016-2017 48 26 3 Swansea City (loan) 2017-2018 39 8 4 Aston Villa (loan) 2018-2019 40 26 3 Roma 2021- 120 37 6 AC Milan (loan) 2024-2025 34 8 4

But after three seasons fighting for trophies at the top end of Serie A with AS Roma and AC Milan, a Premier League relegation battle might not sound too appealing to Abraham, leaving Leeds and Burnley with a lot of convincing to do.

However, the capture of Abraham would certainly signal Burnley’s intent, potentially laying down a marker for the Clarets’ direct rivals next season.

Abraham has a decent record in the top flight, with 26 goals in 89 Premier League matches - a respectable total considering his bit-part role at Chelsea and his loan spell with a struggling Swansea.

For any promotion-winning side, which Burnley and Leeds both hope to be, a signing of Abraham's ilk would be a statement as they look to buck the trend of clubs yo-yoing between the Premier League and Championship.

Leeds' interest is seemingly known at this point, however serious it is, and it should spark interest in Burnley. They need a centre-forward whatever their level, but more than ever if they are in the Premier League. If a rival can attract Abraham, Burnley should make their play.