Highlights Manchester United's interest in Sander Berge has Burnley in a strong position to make a significant profit this summer.

With the possibility of Championship restrictions looming, Burnley should consider the offer and capitalize on Berge's current value.

The Clarets' financial planning should include prioritizing a deal with Manchester United to secure funding for future squad improvements.

When Burnley’s Sander Berge emerged as a surprise target for Manchester United this week, minds cast back to his playing time at Genk and then Sheffield United, where he was routinely linked with the Premier League’s big six clubs.

Before he switched Belgium for the Steel City in 2020, Berge was on the radar of several top European teams. After a game in the Champions League for Genk, he was praised by then Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who labelled him an “interesting player.”

Sheffield United soon swooped and paid £22 million to bring the technically gifted 6ft 5in midfielder to Brammall Lane. However, after one and a half seasons in the top-flight with the Norwegian at the heart of their midfield, the club were relegated to the Championship, having seen little return on their expensive investment.

While Berge improved for the step down in class and went on to play a leading role across two seasons with the Blades, achieving promotion back to the Premier League with Sheffield United in 2023, a £12 million move to Burnley that summer confirmed that his transfer had been a misspend.

A year on, with another relegation marking his CV, Berge has been lined up for a move to Manchester United by The Athletic, as Erik ten Hag trolls the market for a potential Scott McTominay replacement.

Considering Manchester United’s spending record, Berge’s original price tag and the club’s position entering the 2024-25 season in the second tier, Burnley should hope the prospective deal comes to fruition.

Burnley should look to turn a hefty profit on Sander Berge

Manchester United’s decision to monitor Berge comes after Paris Saint-Germain valued Portugal midfielder Manuel Ugarte at £60 million – an asking price deemed out of reach by the Red Devils.

Looking for an economical alternative, United landed on the Norwegian and have contacted his representatives to pursue a deal.

According to the Sun, they are willing to pay £20 million for the Claret’s prize asset, but with three years left on his contract at Turf Moor, Burnley are in a strong position to hold firm on their reported £30 million valuation.

While the Championship side should be comfortable playing hardball with one of the top-flight's most notorious overspenders, they must look to accommodate a deal before the transfer window closes.

Sander Berge's 2023-24 Premier League Stats Starts (Appearances) 37 (34) Average Minutes 81 Goals 1 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 5 Dribbling Success 56% Interceptions per game 0.6 Tackles per Game 2.1 As per Sofascore

Under new manager Scott Parker, the Clarets have worked to strengthen their squad in the market, bringing in six players for a combined £36 million.

Without Berge, Burnley will remain in a strong position to challenge for an immediate return to the top flight. Despite the exit of former manager Vicent Kompany, the Lancashire side have retained the bulk of their Premier League playing squad and should launch a bold bid for promotion this time around.

By selling Berge this summer, Burnley will turn a sizeable profit on their original outlay; they should look to strike a deal and bring in funds for future signings.

The time is right for Burnley to cash in on Berge

Although Burnley may be inclined to fend off Manchester United’s interest in their star man to retain him for their promotion effort, there is no guarantee that his stock will remain this high next year.

At the moment, the Clarets currently hold all the aces negotiating his potential exit. If Parker's men were to endure an underwhelming 2024-25 Championship season, they may find themselves accountable to the tighter EFL Profit and Sustainability rules, which could force a cheaper sale down the line.

This summer, Leeds United have had to make tough transfer decisions to comply with the Football League's tight financial rules. Two of the Whites’ standout performers last season, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville have been sold to Tottenham and West Ham to avoid sanction.

Burnley should proactively agree a fee with Manchester United and cash in on Berge. It is unlikely that his value will rise sharply throughout the season, and with no way of ensuring he remains at the height of his powers, the Clarets should shake hands on a deal.