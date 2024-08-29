Burnley do not have long to sign more reinforcements.

With Friday's 11pm transfer deadline looming, the Clarets will be keen on securing any last-minute deals as quick as possible. It has been a hectic summer for Burnley with plenty of new faces being introduced, while some valuable stars have departed.

The likes of Wilson Odobert, Sander Berge, Dara O'Shea and Anass Zaroury have all recently left the club, meaning Burnley's business is unlikely to be concluded just yet.

The Clarets have got off to a strong start under Scott Parker, winning their first two league games with ease before falling to defeat away to fellow promotion hopefuls, Sunderland.

Burnley will be keen to continue this positive start as they meet local rivals, Blackburn, this weekend at Turf Moor, but before then, we may see some more fresh faces being introduced.

On Thursday (29th August), the club announced the loan signing of Jaidon Anthony from Bournemouth, as Scott Parker aims to strengthen his attacking options.

Parker and Anthony are already very familiar with each other, after the pair achieved promotion to the Premier League with Bournemouth in the 2021/22 campaign. Anthony played a huge part in their success that season, scoring eight league goals and assisting six in 38 starts.

Burnley will be hoping that the forward can replicate that kind of form this season as they look to achieve promotion themselves. It looks as though the Clarets have not finished their summer business though, as they remain interested in a couple of players leading up to Friday's deadline.

FLW looks at two players that could follow Jaidon Anthony through the door over the next 24 hours if Burnley play their cards right.

Morgan Whittaker

Morgan Whittaker is a player that Burnley have had their eyes on recently, and according to TEAMtalk, the Clarets are ready to launch a second bid after seeing their first one rejected earlier this week.

TEAMtalk's report claims that Burnley's initial bid was a loan offer with an obligation to buy if they won promotion to the Premier League, but they have come back with a significantly higher offer, thought to be worth around £8-10 million.

Morgan Whittaker's 2023/24 Championship stats, as per fotmob Minutes Played Goals Shots Shots on Target Assists Successful Passes Chances Created Touches 3,982 19 167 64 8 825 64 2,097

Whittaker's name has been mentioned a lot this summer, and unsurprisingly so, after his performances last season. He was Plymouth Argyle's standout man all season, scoring an impressive 19 goals and assisting eight in 45 starts.

Wayne Rooney will be absolutely desperate to keep a hold of his talented forward, but Burnley have the money to spend, so they could easily tempt the Devonshire club into selling him.

Josh Laurent

Another player that Burnley have targeted recently is Stoke City's Josh Laurent. The midfielder has been a crucial part of Stoke's side over the last couple of seasons, and often wears the captain's armband for the club.

According to the Athletic, talks are underway between Burnley and Stoke as the Clarets look to strike a deal for the 29-year-old. Laurent is in the final year of his contract, so his club may look to sell now before losing him on a free later down the line.

That said, they have previously been offered £500k for the player this summer by Turkish club, Sivasspor, so it may be more difficult than Burnley are anticipating.

Laurent would be a solid signing for Burnley as he would arrive with plenty of Championship experience and could help fill the midfield void that has been created following the departure of Sander Berge.

The Clarets will certainly be hoping to sign a couple of players over the next 24 hours, and Laurent could well be one of them.