Burnley have one foot in the Premier League after what has been a fantastic Championship campaign for Vincent Kompany in his first season in charge of the Clarets.

Of course, there was an expectation that the Lancashire club would do well this season but not many would have predicted that they would run away with the league like they have done.

Without being over-confident, they will be able to start planning their return to the top-flight in a lot more depth than those fighting for the second automatic promotion spot and those currently battling to survive the Premier League drop.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the Championship campaign plays out and how the Clarets approach the summer transfer window, here, we take a look at two players who Burnley should send scouts out to watch ahead of the season coming to its conclusion...

Eiran Cashin

It is difficult to find new superlatives to describe Derby County's Eiran Cashin, with the 21-year-old thriving in the heart of the Rams' defence this season.

With technically-gifted left-footed central defenders, who meet physical demands, being rather uncommon in English football, it would be no surprise if Cashin emerges on the radars of lots of Premier League clubs this coming summer.

Adding a player like Cashin to their ranks would give the Clarets a more youthful left-footed defensive option who can make an impact at Turf Moor in years to come.

Perhaps the sensible thing to do, if they were to secure the signature of the 21-year-old, would be to send him out on loan for a full season at the top-end of the Championship.

Cashin is one of the finest defenders the EFL has to offer and has a very exciting future ahead of him.

George Hall

George Hall has managed 26 league appearances for Birmingham City this season, which includes nine starts, with the 18-year-old enjoying a breakthrough season at St Andrews.

The 18-year-old has emerged on the radars of lots of Premier League clubs in January and will likely capture the attention of top-flight clubs again in the summer.

A tough and tenacious but technically-gifted midfield operator, who could operate in the two holding midfield roles Kompany deploys, or more advanced, he is a versatile option for the Clarets to consider.

Despite there likely to be a lot of competition, Kompany has worked very well with young players this season and that could be a point of attraction for Hall.

The fee may have put clubs off before but when considering how high his ceiling is and the potential for resale value, then it would be a punt worth taking.