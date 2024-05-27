Highlights Burnley may soon be without a manager as Vincent Kompany moves to Bayern Munich, leaving a gap in leadership.

The club's owners aren't afraid to take chances on young, unproven managers like potential target Will Still.

Still's success at Reims has attracted interest from multiple English clubs, with Sunderland as a strong contender.

Burnley could soon become managerless, with Vincent Kompany's shock move to Bayern Munich set to go through in the coming days.

Kompany has reportedly agreed a three-year deal to succeed Thomas Tuchel in the Bayern job, according to The Guardian, with a £10.2m compensation fee due to Burnley for his services.

The 38-year-old was a gamble for the Clarets when they initially appointed him in 2022, with his only managerial experience coming in the form of two years at Anderlecht, where he finished fourth and third in consecutive seasons in the Jupiler Pro League.

That gamble paid off in the Championship though, as Kompany's side romped to the second-tier title and bounced straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Their recent top-flight spell may not have gone to plan, with relegation back to the Championship as they finished 19th, but that initial Kompany appointment shows that the Clarets' American owners are not afraid to take a chance on a manager that is young and unproven, but knowledgeable of the English game.

One manager that fits that bill is Belgian-born Englishman Will Still, who is available for hire after leaving Reims by mutual consent on May 2.

Burnley should certainly consider his appointment when Kompany leaves - but would have to be quick as he is set to be a man in demand this summer.

Will Still should be a target for Burnley

Still took his first steps into management in Belgium in 2017 as caretaker boss of second-tier side Lierse, where he guided the team to 21 points out of 27, but could not become the full-time manager as he did not possess the correct coaching badges to remain in charge for more than 60 days, as per the league's rules.

He went on to become the Belgian top flight’s youngest ever manager as Beerschot boss in January 2021, but was sacked that same summer after leading the team to a respectable ninth place.

Despite being approached by then-Anderlecht manager Kompany to join his coaching staff, he became assistant boss of Stade de Reims in June 2022, and was appointed caretaker manager of the club that October following the sacking of Oscar Garcia, in turn becoming the youngest boss in Europe's top five leagues.

He soon began to prove his credentials as a head-coach by taking the relegation-threatened Red and Whites on a 14-game unbeaten streak and turning them into Champions League challengers, all whilst the club paid a €25,000 fine for every game as he did not hold his UEFA Pro Licence.

Still consolidated Reims in Ligue 1, and gained worldwide press attention for the fines and his love of Football Manager, but left the club by mutual consent earlier this month to pursue other opportunities.

Will Still's Stade de Reims managerial statistics Games managed 64 Won 25 Drawn 17 Lost 22 Points per game 1.44 Stats correct as per transfermarkt

He previously admitted to Sky Sports in March 2023 that he would 'love to be a Premier League manager,' but would be open to a Championship job and even mentioned Kompany as having a similar path in management to his own.

He said: "Vincent Kompany was at Anderlecht last year and has gone into the Championship and has done an unbelievable job.

"I think the Championship rivals many of the top leagues in the world. All the doors are open. I'm not closing anything at any time."

That certainly seems promising for any second-tier club wanting to take him on, but if Burnley are interested in Still, then they will need to strike a deal quickly with other clubs actively pursuing his services.

It is no secret that Still's signature has been coveted by a host of English clubs since his emergence at Reims, with Sunderland now seemingly in pole position to secure his appointment to replace interim boss Mike Dodds.

According to Football Insider, the 31-year-old remains firmly in the running to become the next Black Cats manager after being interviewed by the club.

He had previously held talks with Norwich City to become David Wagner's successor, but that move can be all but ruled out, with Football Insider now reporting that FC Nordsjaelland boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has agreed a deal to take over at Carrow Road.

There is clearly going to be plenty of competition for Still's services this summer, but Burnley could surely count themselves as strong favourites if they were to be interested, given they have just been relegated from the top-flight and Sunderland finished 16th in the Championship in 2023/24.

Still's appointment makes a lot of sense for the Clarets - he is a realistic, affordable and exciting option as they look to win promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Burnley assistant coaches Mike Jackson and Craig Bellamy are set to turn down the chance to make the move to Bayern with Kompany, which also means Still would easily slot into their club structure as he is unlikely to want to bring many of his own coaches from Reims, given the fact he has already left the club.