Burnley are cruising towards the Championship title, and they could even beat Reading’s points record at this level in the process.

Whilst the latter is unlikely, Vincent Kompany’s men will be playing Premier League football next season after a remarkable spell under his guidance. One of the major advantages of securing promotion so early is that the recruitment team can get to work quickly on the players they will want for the top-flight.

That includes making decisions on the current squad, and one player Kompany will be desperate to keep is Ian Maatsen.

The left-back joined on loan from Chelsea in the summer, and he has been superb, scoring four goals and registering six assists, as well as impressing with his overall game. Therefore, talks will take place with the Londoners and a return can’t be ruled out.

However, even if the Clarets are hopeful of bringing Maatsen back to Turf Moor, the reality is that his form will have attracted interest from across Europe, and it may even convince Chelsea he deserves a chance at Stamford Bridge.

So, with no guarantees he will return, Burnley need to have an alternative, and Bournemouth’s Jordan Zemura should be on their radar.

The 23-year-old is out of contract with the Cherries in the summer, and failure to agree fresh terms means he has been frozen out right now ahead of his exit.

So, Burnley should act, as he has the ability to thrive under Kompany’s guidance.

Firstly, his speed and mobility makes him a perfect fit for the way Burnley play. They operate with a high line, so Zemura’s recovery pace will be welcome, and he has the intensity to close and press in the way the boss wants.

Crucially, Zemura has also shown he is a good defender. He relishes a one-on-one battle, and he has proven against some top quality individuals this season that he can hold his own at the highest level.

Perhaps one area he needs to improve is going forward, as Zemura can be wasteful with the ball. Yet, playing for an attack-minded Burnley side would surely see his numbers improve, and he has the energy to always be an option in the final third.

Of course, the summer priority is going to be keeping Maatsen at the club. But, the Burnley recruitment team will need a backup plan, and bringing in Zemura on a free transfer could be a brilliant alternative as he would slot perfectly into Kompany’s stylish side.