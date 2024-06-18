Highlights Bailey Peacock-Farrell may be on the way out as Burnley look to secure a spot for their strong goalkeeper options.

Peacock-Farrell's time at Burnley and Leeds has been marked by disappointments and struggles for consistent game time.

With alternative goalkeeping choices performing well, Burnley may seek to offload Peacock-Farrell for a suitable offer this summer.

As Burnley look ahead to the summer window, one position they do not need to target is a new goalkeeper with four very solid options available to them.

Unfortunately, for one of these players, this summer could spell the end. At the bottom of the pecking order is seemingly Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The Northern Irish international has struggled to make an impact for the Clarets and has featured just 12 times since signing for them back in 2019.

In what was meant to be a move to further his career, it just hasn't worked out, and with his contract running out next year, it may be time for Peacock-Farrell to move on.

Related Burnley capitalised on Bristol City situation to secure superb free transfer: View Burnley signed Tom Heaton on a free transfer in 2013 and it turned out to be a superb signing.

Peacock-Farrell will struggle to outdo Burnley's current crop

If Peacock-Farrell wants to earn himself a place in the Burnley squad, then he will have to outperform several options.

Currently, the Lancashire club have Arijanet Muric, James Trafford and Lawrence Vigouroux as their main three. However, this is subject to change, with Trafford being linked to a move to Newcastle United for a fee of around £15-18 million.

Whilst many would argue this would provide a spot for the former Leeds United goalkeeper, Burnley would surely feel comfortable offering that third place to someone from their academy.

Additionally, Peacock-Farrell is unlikely to challenge for that number one jersey, with Muric's and Vigouroux's performances in the 2022-23 season (for Burnley and Leyton Orient respectively) still recent in the memory.

Arijanet Muric and Lawrence Vigouroux's 2022-23 seasons, as per FotMob Player Muric (Burnley) Vigouroux (playing for Leyton Orient) Matches Played 41 45 Clean Sheets 17 24 Goals Conceded 31 33 Goals Prevented 5.04 6.09

Having exercised the option in his contract late last month for an additional year, this summer could well see Peacock-Farrell placed on the transfer list at Turf Moor.

The chance to recuperate some of that reported £2.5 million they paid for him is tempting, and they will hope that a club will come in for him this summer and submit a suitable offer.

It didn't work out for Peacock-Farrell at Burnley or Leeds

Peacock-Farrell made 47 appearances for Wednesday in 2021/22, conceding just 49 goals and keeping 17 clean sheets.

Having signed a professional contract at Leeds United in 2015, it wasn't until 2018 that he finally got his big chance for consistent starts under the guidance of influential manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Featuring in almost every game up until the January transfer window, the Northern Irish international conceded a satisfactory 32 goals in 28 games, keeping ten clean sheets in that time.

But, with Leeds pushing for promotion, they opted to play the safe route and sign the experienced Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid in January.

For Peacock-Farrell, this was a devastating blow and, since that signing was made, he has only been first choice in his loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Aarhus Gymnastikforening, as well as on the international scene with Northern Ireland.

Whilst he would have been hoping for more from his time at Burnley, realistically he was brought in as a project player and has had to accept being a back-up option.

Peacock-Farrell is wise to this and stated last year about his aspirations of being a first-choice goalkeeper: "Club level has not been amazing and there's been inconsistencies in terms of game time.

"I'm just trying to rectify the club level now, that's the aim this year."

Aarhus provided him with those first-team minutes this year, but for the 27-year-old, now is surely the time to go and source a permanent move for himself where he can display his true ability.

For Burnley, with only 12 months on the player's deal and suitable alternatives flooding the squad, you'd think they will share that desire to part ways.