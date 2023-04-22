What a season Burnley are having in the Championship.

Their promotion to the Premier League is wrapped up with games remaining, and it is only a matter of time before they are also crowned champions of the second tier.

One key player in their success this season has, of course, been Southampton loanee Nathan Tella.

Looking back to last summer, the club's decision to bring him to Turf Moor for the season was a stroke of genius, and he has undoubtedly made a big contribution to the club's success.

So much so, the Clarets now want to bring him back permanently this summer, according to reports.

What is the latest Nathan Tella to Burnley news?

Reports have suggested as much for quite some time now.

Football Insider, for example, last month confirmed that the Clarets were exploring options to bring Tella back to Turf Moor on a permanent basis.

Things appear to have advanced further this week, though, with a fresh report from Football Insider offering the latest updates.

It is now claimed that talks between Burnley and Southampton over a permanent deal for Tella have now started.

However, the report contained a few concerning bits of information, too, and gives me reason to believe Burnley should be looking at alternatives to the 23-year-old ahead of the summer.

Why Burnley should be looking at Nathan Tella alternatives

One concerning bit of information shared by the most recent report above, for example, told us something regarding the fee Burnley will have to pay.

Indeed, it was reported that it is believed that Burnley will have to pay a substantial fee for Tella's services, with Southampton themselves considering keeping him for their own squad.

This immediately sends alarm bells ringing in my head simply because it puts Southampton in a 'no loss' postilion when it comes to negotiations.

On the one hand, they either command and get an inflated fee for their player, or indeed, they keep a very talented player and put him into their squad next season.

It means Burnley are going to have to cough up serious cash, and let's not forget, Tella is entirely unproven at Premier League level.

Furthermore, with Southampton looking increasingly likely to be relegated to the Championship themselves, unless they get a big fee, they are going to want to use Tella in the second tier.

This season has proven what a fantastic player he is at this level.

If the Saints do drop down to the Championship, it's highly likely they'll be targeting an immediate return to the top-flight and Tella could certainly he;p them to achieve that.

Of course, it's all ifs and buts for now, with Southampton's league status not confirmed, but, to me, doubts over their league status complicates things.

And, for those above reasons, I truly believe Burnley should be exploring Nathan Tella alternatives ahead of the summer.