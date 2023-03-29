This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley could face Premier League competition if they return for January target Mike Tresor in the summer.

According to 90min, the Clarets made an unsuccessful approach for the Genk winger in the winter window and are still keen on the Belgian.

However, Tresor has provided more assists than all but one of the players in Europe's professional leagues (18) and is attracting Premier League interest as a result.

Nottingham Forest and Wolves are among the clubs that are said to have looked at him in recent months.

But would he be a good signing for Burnley? And can they beat out the PL teams interested?

We asked our FLW writers...

Alfie Burns

It’s certainly worth Burnley keeping tabs on Tresor heading into the summer.

The 23-year-old has impressed this season with Genk and his basic output with goals and assists in the Jupiler Pro League isn’t to be sniffed at. 7 goals and 18 assists in 30 appearances is a very good record.

Of course, moving to England will challenge the winger, yet Burnley need to trust their recruitment. That part of the club has a lot of credit in the bank for what they did in the summer of 2022 and needs to be backed again to do the business ahead of a Premier League return.

Whilst Premier League competition for signings is another hurdle to overcome, Burnley should be confident in what they offer signings. Vincent Kompany has shown that he can develop players and offer an environment for players of Tresor’s ilk to thrive.

If they make their move, there has to be confidence of getting a deal over the line.

Ned Holmes

Burnley have a few things in their favour here.

There is plenty of excitement about what Vincent Kompany is building at Turf Moor and as a Belgian player, Max Tresor will likely be well aware of that project.

It's the sort of team that young attackers will want to play on and playing under a Belgian legend like Kompany may well appeal to Tresor.

With Nathan Tella's future unclear, Kompany could look to draft in the 23-year-old as a replacement and the opportunity to become a key player will surely be attractive.

It's no surprise that the Clarets are still keen on Tresor but they may be frustrated to have missed out in January with interest now building.

They may have to pay a bit more but it does feel like they can still get the deal done.

Sam Rourke

Tresor's goal contributions for Genk this season are very impressive, there is no denying that.

The 23-year-old is versatile and can play in a handful of attacking roles so he'd provide Vincent Kompany with an alternative dimension to his attacking arsenal.

Burnley do possess a number of talented wide-men with Anass Zaroury, Manuel Benson and Nathan Tella all standing out in the Championship this season, however with Tella returning to Southampton this summer, reinforcements will be needed.

It has to be said Burnley have got their recruitment absolutely spot on this season with the likes of Zaroury, Jordan Beyer, and Ekdal (All relative unknowns to most English football fans) all excelling.

Obviously the Premier League will be a completely different beast but Tresor has shown he can cut it in the Belgian top-flight and he has so much more room to grow.

If offered a good package, I can see Burnley having a strong chance of sealing this over the likes of Forest and Wolves, with the lure of working under Kompany likely to be a big pull factor for the winger.