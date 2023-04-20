Burnley and Sheffield United are among the clubs interested in signing Matt Doherty, with the right-back set to be available on a free transfer in the summer.

Will Matt Doherty leave Atletico Madrid?

The Irishman sealed a surprise move to the Spanish giants towards the end of the January window from Spurs. It had been thought that he would join on loan, but issues with the number of players the Londoers had out on a temporary basis meant it was agreed his contract would be terminated.

As a result, he signed for Atleti on a free transfer, with his deal running for the rest of the current season. However, his time in the Spanish capital hasn’t gone to plan, as Doherty has only played 12 minutes for Diego Simeone since he signed.

Therefore, it’s highly likely that his contract won’t be extended, meaning he will be on the lookout for a new club ahead of next season.

And, according to 90min, there is interest emerging from England, with Crystal Palace and Doherty’s former club Wolves both keeping tabs on the player. The update also states that promoted Burnley, and soon-to-be promoted Sheffield United are also monitoring his situation.

The 31-year-old has plenty of experience in the top-flight, having shone for Wolves as they recorded back-to-back 7th place finishes under Nuno Espirito Santo before leaving for Tottenham in 2020. That ended a decade at Molineux for Doherty, who enjoyed plenty of ups and downs with Wolves during that period, which included playing in League One and the Europa League.

Would Doherty be a good signing?

Whilst his career has stalled in recent years, Doherty still has a lot of football left in him, and to pick up a player with his experience and pedigree on a free transfer would make a lot of sense. That could be particularly important for Burnley and the Blades, who will be fighting to stay up, and adding more experience will help.

For Doherty, you can understand why he welcomed the chance to go to Atletico Madrid, but he needs to be playing football now, and that’s not happening in Spain.

So, a move is going to suit all parties, and even though he won’t be the most exciting addition for clubs this summer, whoever does land Doherty on a free will be making a smart, low-risk signing that could pay off in style.