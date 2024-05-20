Highlights Relegated clubs hope VAR is scrapped for next season to bring back excitement and spontaneity to the game.

This June, at their annual general meeting, Premier League clubs will vote on a proposal to scrap the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in next season’s competition. The decision whether to stick with the controversial technology could be a watershed for the English game.

Introduced in 2019 by the Premier League to support on-field officials and improve decision-making, the VAR system has encountered persistent criticism since its inauguration.

Following a lengthy trial and review period, in 2018, top-flight shareholders voted unanimously to bring in the technology for the following campaign. Fast-forward six years, this week, Wolverhampton Wanderers triggered a vote, hoping to abolish its use for the foreseeable future.

In expressing their concerns about the "unintended negative consequences" of VAR, the club pointed to its adverse effect on "goal celebrations and the spontaneous passion that makes football special".

Although a rise in disputable decisions has added fuel to the fire regarding the VAR debate this season and has accelerated a recent, visible push for change, for years supporters have voiced their frustration as the emotion surrounding a goal has been stripped away; the Premier League fan has all but forgotten the feeling of instant elation, unconfined joy, and pure delirium that keeps stadiums packed and turnstiles clicking.

Next month, all three of the Championship’s promoted clubs will cast their votes on the motion.

Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and the winner of Leeds United and Southampton’s play-off final clash will all have the opportunity to push for the removal of VAR.

For the supporters of the three relegated sides, Burnley, Luton, and Sheffield United, any prospective changes enforced may feel bittersweet. Had the technology been dumped before this season, fans might have had a more enjoyable term in the top flight, despite their club’s lack of success.

VAR vote will sting for relegated clubs

Luton’s first season in the top flight since the Premier League’s inception has been memorable. The Hatters remained competitive throughout their campaign despite injury troubles and a relative lack of spending power.

But in dropping down to the Championship, the club will look forward to games without VAR.

The team’s troubled relationship with the technology can be traced back to a rocky start. In just their first home game this season, James Ward Prowse appeared to handle the ball in the box during West Ham’s 2-1 win at Kenilworth Road last September. Luton fans were rightly furious when VAR refused to intervene.

The obvious underdog team in the Premier League this year has been a breath of fresh air, but some of the shine has been taken off their historic campaign by a fallible VAR system that has added to a sense of injustice.

In comparison, fans of Burnley and Sheffield United were already accustomed to seeing their sides play at the highest level. Both clubs made an instant return to the Premier League after being relegated from the top flight in 2022.

Given their experience with VAR and their team’s disappointing performances over their 38 games, both sets of supporters have had to make an unpleasant re-adjustment to the technology and will look forward to the emotion, entertainment, and spontaneity that second-tier football still has to offer on their return.

For the three clubs that failed to beat the drop, this vote has come too late. Although Burnley and Sheffield United will probably be in the promotion mix next season, Luton’s unlikely rise to the Premier League looks less repeatable.

If VAR is to be changed or scrapped, supporters of the relegated sides will have the right to feel hard done by. If the Wolves motion passes, there will be an acknowledgement that the technology has no place in the Premier League in its current form; Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton fans will be aggrieved that the intervention has come too late to affect their time in the division.

Ipswich and Leicester will love VAR news

Fans of Ipswich and Leicester will welcome the news of the vote with open arms.

While Leicester have had to endure recent seasons playing with VAR before their brief spell in the Championship this term, Ipswich supporters have not yet had their match-going experience impeded by the technology, but watching from a distance has been enough for them to hold a strong opinion.

In a recent survey carried out by The Athletic, followers of the Suffolk-based club voted decisively in favour of VAR being removed from the top flight.

With 80% of Ipswich fans supporting the scrapping of VAR for next season, there is a clear feeling that the club's first campaign back in the top flight following a 22-year-long exile would be negatively impacted if no change is made.

Although Leicester and Ipswich will be delighted to have the opportunity to vote this June, reports suggest that the Wolves-led motion is unlikely to pass.

14 of the 20 Premier League clubs have to support the end of VAR in its current form for changes to be made. With multiple teams playing in Europe likely to want the technology to remain consistent across all their matches, Wolves’ effort for change could prove futile.

That said, even if VAR is to remain, Ipswich and Leicester will join the league at a point of change. This season there will be visible opposition to the technology, and alterations will have to be made by the refereeing body to appease both sides.

Now, with VAR in its current form, we are at a low point. More than ever, football dialogue is dominated by opinions on refereeing and any change that helps to divert attention back to the football, allows for moments of pure ecstasy to return when a goal is scored, and improves transparency for spectators would represent a resounding success.

Unfortunately, these improvements will not be felt by fans of Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United but their hardship this season could have knock-on effects that will boost the enjoyment of Ipswich and Leicester supporters shortly. While they might not see the payoff for their suffering, at least someone will.