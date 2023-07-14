Last summer, Middlesbrough had to cash in on some assets in order to be able to splash the cash in the transfer market, and the same might have to happen in 2023 as well.

The Teessiders have been active in the summer window already with no fewer than six additions to their ranks - mostly players with promise and potential as opposed to players who are expected to hit the ground running straight away - perhaps with the exception of QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Boro sold Marcus Tavernier and Djed Spence for significant fees last summer but you get the sense that Michael Carrick will not want to lose any of his big-name individuals, which include his talisman Chuba Akpom.

There is still strengthening that needs to take place and perhaps that could be funded by one sale though, with the future of Paddy McNair very much up in the air.

Premier League and Championship interest emerges in Paddy McNair

Football League World exclusively reported last month that Boro were open to letting McNair depart the Riverside Stadium this summer as he has just one year remaining on his contract, and at the time Premier League newboys Luton Town were believed to be keen on a deal for the Northern Ireland international.

Interest has now swelled in the versatile 28-year-old though, as plenty more clubs have joined the race for his services.

The other two promoted clubs from the Championship last season - Burnley and Sheffield United, are both believed to be keen on McNair according to a report from TEAMtalk, and they are joined as suitors by Fulham and Bournemouth too.

It has also been claimed that Championship outfits are looking at McNair too, with both Leicester City and Leeds United said to be keeping tabs on the former Manchester United player this summer.

How did Paddy McNair perform for Middlesbrough last season?

McNair has been at Boro for five years now having joined in 2018 from Sunderland in a deal that could have reached past the £5 million mark, and apart from his first season at the club he has been pretty much a regular in the first-team.

That was until the 2022-23 season, where after starting the campaign in the starting 11 under Chris Wilder, McNair was dropped by new manager Carrick in October following his appointment and he had to wait until January to get a chance in the first-team at centre-back.

McNair then remained in Carrick's plans for the most part, partnering Darragh Lenihan at the back for Boro whilst Dael Fry had to take a watching berth from the substitutes bench - over the course of the season the Northern Irishman played 34 times in all competitions, scoring one goal in a 3-0 win over Blackpool.

Now though, with less than 12 months to go on his contract at the club, McNair may now move on with Boro having enough bodies right now at the back to cope with his potential departure.

And he may get one more crack to prove himself in the Premier League after appearing in the top flight 33 times earlier in his career for both Man United and Sunderland - it just depends if any club offers the kind of fee that Boro want for his services.