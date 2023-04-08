Burnley will sign Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi on a permanent basis this summer, according to last night's report from Wales Online.

The ex-Southampton forward joined the Clarets on loan during the January window, with Vincent Kompany needing more depth in that area with Halil Dervisoglu failing to make a major impact in Lancashire.

Both Obafemi and Lyle Foster joined in the winter - but the former's future at Turf Moor was uncertain considering it had previously been reported that the Clarets only had an option to buy the Swansea man.

The key clause

However, Wales Online have claimed that the Irishman will link up with Kompany's side on a permanent basis with the Clarets seemingly having an obligation to buy him once they sealed their promotion to the Premier League.

They secured a top-flight return last night following their 2-1 away victory at Middlesbrough, who could have prevented them from doing so last night but succumbed to the league leaders' quality in the end.

Ashley Barnes broke the deadlock in the first half before Chuba Akpom equalised from the spot - but Connor Roberts' finish after the hour mark ensured that it would be a night to remember for their travelling supporters.

Now promotion is sealed, Obafemi will automatically become a Burnley player for the long term, giving the forward the opportunity to return to the top flight following his exit from Southampton.

Is this permanent move for Michael Obafemi a real positive for Burnley?

Considering he's only 22, he still has plenty of time to improve and has already shown that he can be a regular goalscorer in the Championship.

However, he will need a decent amount of game time if he's to show his class and it's unclear whether he will have that chance considering the existing options they already have available.

Jay Rodriguez will want to be heavily involved next season and Lyle Foster will also be keen to make his mark, so Obafemi may find himself on the bench for much of the 2023/24 campaign.

This is something he may be willing to accept considering he will have the chance to play in the top flight - but he will also want to be playing as much as possible and this is why it wouldn't be a surprise to see him loaned out at some point.

This signing is certainly a positive one and for a reported £3m, he's a bargain. However, he may not make a huge impact next season and the forward needs to be mentally preparing himself for that potential outcome.