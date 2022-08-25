Burnley set to swoop for European player

Burnley are set to try and land Denis Franchi on a deal from PSG B according to Chris Boden of the Burnley Express.

The Clarets have been a busy team this summer window so far, with new boss Vincent Kompany changing the team to his liking during the close season. He’s added players at pretty much every position of the team and it really has been a new look Burnley side so far this campaign.

Now, the manager is eyeing another signing, with Franchi looking like he could be on his way to Turf Moor.

The 19-year-old plays as a goalkeeper – so might not be the first-choice with Burnley currently opting for Arijanet Muric in goal, who has only just joined from Man City – but could be a solid backup going forward.

He’s been on the books with PSG but has not played for their main team, instead spending time in their reserve, B-side. Prior to playing in France though, he played in his native Italy for the Udinese Under-17 team and managed a total of 20 games with 47 goals conceded. He’s also been handed a call-up to the national team’s Under-20 team too – so there must be some potential in the shot-stopper.

Now, he could be given a chance in England, with the player set to have a medical ahead of a potential move to Burnley. Once the finer details and the medical have been completed, it looks like the Clarets could be adding another talent to their ranks this window then.

The Verdict

There isn’t a lot to know of Denis Franchi yet and there aren’t a lot of competitive football performances to judge him off. In fact, most of the stats and footage you will see of him comes from his time with the Udinese Under-17 team.

It means that he will arrive at Burnley as somewhat of an unknown quantity. The signs are though that it is certainly a signing for the future and one that could end up being very good down the line. He looks like he has talent considering his appearances for the national team and being snapped up by PSG B.

However, with Burnley already having added to their goalkeeping ranks this summer, he would come in and likely have to spend even more time on the bench. In fact, his playing time would probably be limited to the Clarets’ reserves, as it has been with PSG and their B side.

As a signing for the future though, he could be a promising purchase – and Burnley would do well to land him this summer.