Burnley are set to sign Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux, according to The Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

Burnley's goalkeeping situation

Vincent Kompany's side have decided to release Will Norris on the expiration of his contract at Turf Moor this summer, something that comes as no real shock considering he was behind others in the pecking order.

However, the Clarets are seemingly keen to address this area, having already seen plenty of movement in this department over the past 12 months or so.

Nick Pope and Wayne Hennessey both departed the club to join Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, allowing Bailey Peacock-Farrell to claim a place on the bench.

He played second fiddle to Aro Muric for much of the season, with Kompany making full use of his contacts at Manchester City to recruit the Kosovo international.

It would be difficult to see Vigouroux securing a starting spot in Lancashire straight away considering he doesn't have the CV required to be Kompany's number one.

However, the Clarets have been linked with other players who could step up to the plate and replace Muric between the sticks.

Anderlecht shot-stopper Bart Verbruggen is believed to be on their radar - and they have even made a bid to try and lure him away from Belgium.

Brondby's Mads Hermansen has also been linked, with Kompany previously watching him in action.

Is Lawrence Vigouroux a good signing for Burnley?

He certainly won't be number one - but the 29-year-old has a decent amount of EFL experience under his belt and will be hungry for first-team opportunities, something that should help to drive up standards in the goalkeeping department.

He's also available on a free transfer with his contract expiring this summer, so Kompany's side haven't needed to spend a fee to recruit him.

Peacock-Farrell could potentially be on his way out this summer and if he does leave, another stopper will be required so bringing in the Leyton Orient man is probably not a bad decision.

Denis Franchi could also have the opportunity to go out on loan if the 29-year-old completes his move to Turf Moor - and the Italian could certainly benefit from a temporary exit so he can get more senior experience under his belt.

Now he's had a year to become accustomed to life in England, he should be ready to play first-team football somewhere and develop there before returning to the Lancashire club as a better keeper.