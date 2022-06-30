Burnley set to seal double transfer swoop in coming days

Burnley have been busy so far compiling a team capable of cutting it at the top end of the Championship next season.

The transfer window has barely opened its doors but the Clarets have moved swiftly to bring in two new faces in Luke McNally and Scott Twine – and it appears there could be plenty more through the door still.

That’s because LancsLive is reporting that two more players are on their way to Turf Moor ahead of deals to the Championship side. Those names are Taylor Harwood-Bellis and CJ Egan-Riley, who have both had moves in the pipeline over the last few days and weeks.

Now, it appears as though Burnley are closing in on deals for both, with the report stating that the deals could be sorted ‘in the coming days.’ The Clarets then might not have too long to wait to see another set of signings arrive at Turf Moor.

Egan-Riley would join up with Vincent Kompany’s team on a permanent basis, with the Manchester Evening News claiming that compensation has been agreed between Burnley and Man City over the youngster.

He’s only ever played once for City in the league in his career but that was purely a four minute cameo for the side last season. Prior to that, he has had to make do with just reserve team football and shone there, playing 35 times in total for them. Now, the 19-year-old should get the chance to feature much more often in competitive football action.

Harwood-Bellis is a short-term deal and having already played in the Championship for Stoke – managing 22 league outings for the Potters last season – and Blackburn, he will be well aware of what it takes to cut it in the second tier.

Both then, could soon be linking up again at Turf Moor.

The Verdict

The signings of both of these players is impressive business by Vincent Kompany and it shows that Burnley will not be messing around in the Championship this season.

The side are looking to go straight back to the Premier League and adding this duo to their ranks represents good business both now and in the future. Harwood-Bellis in particular is experienced at second tier football and will take to it straight away, whereas Egan-Riley might take some getting used to it.

Both though are still very early on in their career and the latter in particular could pay off massively in the future. Egan-Riley signing on a permanent basis means that if they can develop him and make him into a solid player, then they could end up making plenty of money on him in the future.

Harwood-Bellis too might thrive at the top end of the second tier – although he might not have a future away from City.