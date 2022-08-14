Burnley set to sanction double player exit

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is willing to let experienced defenders Kevin Long and Matthew Lowton leave the club, according to a report from Alan Nixon.

The Belgian has re-shaped the Clarets squad this summer following his appointment and the club’s relegation into the Championship, with no fewer than five new defenders already arriving at Turf Moor this summer.

Those five individuals clearly aren’t enough though to satisfy Kompany, with Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg and Metz centre-half Boubakar Kouyate on the radar of the Lancashire outfit.

Having already landed some of their top targets, Burnley do not have a place in the squad for both Long and Lowton.

Neither player has appeared in a matchday squad this season and Kompany is set to sanction their exits should clubs be found.

31-year-old Long has been a Claret since 2010 when he arrived from Cork City as a teenager, but has only made 69 league appearances for the club in the space of 12 years.

Lowton meanwhile was a 2015 arrival from Aston Villa, but his seven-year stint looks set to be over at Turf Moor despite appearing 25 times in the Premier League last season, with Kompany preferring Connor Roberts and Vitinho as his right-back options.

The Verdict

With less than one year remaining on both contracts, it makes sense for Burnley to try and cut ties with the duo.

As both are the wrong side of 30 years of age, they will not get any better and Kompany has moved forward to overhaul the Clarets squad with a different type of player.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see Lowton and Long heading for the exit, although they will no doubt be on a decent wage packet which could be hard to shift from the books.

It shouldn’t be difficult for either player though to sort themselves out with a move to another second tier side considering the experience they have – it’s just a case of whether clubs can afford their wages.