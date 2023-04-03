This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley are set to raid Vincent Kompany's old club Anderlecht once again this summer in an attempt to snap up goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

The Clarets have already signed the likes of Josh Cullen and Enock Agyei from the Belgian side this past season and they want to add to that number this summer, according to reports.

Indeed, The Sun claim that Kompany wants to snatch the goalkeeper away from his old club, and that the Clarets playing Premier League football next season could be a big temptation for the goalkeeper.

This isn't the first time the club have been linked with the 20-year-old, either, with reports last summer suggesting that a deal was close.

With the links to Verbruggen in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Verbruggen and whether his arrival would be harsh on current number one Arijanet Muric.

Alfie Burns

It’s not harsh on Muric in the slightest. Burnley are going to have to strengthen their goalkeeping department ahead of returning to the Premier League.

Muric has a clear weakness in his game and struggles commanding his penalty area. Clubs with a better calibre of player next season are going to target that even more.

Verbruggen is an upgrade and that’s underlined by the depth of top-flight clubs linked with him already.

Kompany has done well recruiting for Burnley’s needs so far, so you’ve got to back him on this potential deal for a player he knows well enough.

It’s an area of concern in the squad and it’s uplifting to see Burnley already planning to improve.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I do think the goalkeeping situation at Burnley is one that needs addressing in the summer.

As much as he is very confident with the ball at his feet, at times when I've watched Burnley this season, Muric has sometimes made things look quite unsettled and nervy at the back for the Clarets.

I do think it is harsh to replace a goalkeeper that has got you up, but that it is also necessary.

Every club wants to strengthen in every position when promoted and Verbruggen, given he is one of the highest rated prospects in Europe, seems like he would be a clear upgrade in the goalkeeping position.

Therefore, I do think this would be a good signing for Burnley.

Sam Rourke

Burnley definitely should think about strengthening in the goalkeeping department this summer, and Verbruggen looks like a really exciting option.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one Europe's most promising young goalkeepers and he's got several big clubs looking at him so for Kompany and Burnley it'd be a coup.

It could actually be a really good next step for the Dutch goalkeeper who would arguably be given a crack at playing regular Premier League football with the Clarets next term.

Muric would feel hard done by though if he was ousted next season albeit there does seem to be sections of the Burnley fanbase who aren't all that convinced on what the former Man City man can offer.

But at the touted £15m, this move for Verbruggen looks exciting and Kompany of course will know all about him given his time at Anderlecht.