Burnley set to miss out on player despite an improved offer

Following Vincent Kompany’s arrival at Turf Moor this summer, the new boss has been hard at work in the transfer market adding new faces to his side.

Now, on the final day of the window, Kompany is looking for another centre-back and a striker to add to his ranks.

Having previously worked in Belgium, the Burnley manager has looked that way for inspiration this summer and identified Club Brugge defender Jack Hendry as someone who could help his side’s defensive options.

However, there has also been interest in the 27-year-old from Italian side Cremonese and German team Augsburg.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Burnley put forward an improved bid for the player on Tuesday but despite this are set to miss out due to their offer being too late.

Tavolieri details that Club Brugge had already agreed a deal of €600,000 and a clause to buy at €6million with the player now travelling to Italy for a medical.

With the Clarets improved offer, Club Brugge could’ve made the decision to accept the offer although they were not prepared to go back on the deal already in place with the Italian club.

Therefore, with limited time left, it seems as though Vincent Kompany will have to consider searching elsewhere for his defensive addition.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Burnley midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Josh Benson Blackpool Grimsby Town Barnsley Arsenal

The Verdict:

This will be a bit of a disappointing one for Burnley to miss out on given they have the funds to compete this summer and challenge other clubs to secure signings.

However, the issue here is that the Clarets waited too long for someone else to set the benchmark and improved their initial offer from that but Club Brugge weren’t keen to go back on an already agreed deal.

That being said, Kompany seems to know where to find the talent in both England and Belgium and he has good links in both countries so he will be tasked on going back to the drawing board and making sure the next target is one his club secures.